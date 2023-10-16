Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 7

While his team may have lost two straight games, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to lead the Big Ten in passing yards midway through October. Tagovailoa is on the verge of passing the 2,000-yard mark, something just seven other quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision have done this season. And with 16 touchdowns thrown, Tagovailoa also leads the Big Ten in passing touchdowns this season.

But we are also starting to see some of the Big Ten’s other young stars at the position begin to truly settle in. Ohio State‘s Kyle McCord has continued to climb the Big Ten passing yardage leaderboard and comes into a massive showdown with Penn State this week as the Big Ten’s second-leading passer, and his 11 touchdowns to 1 interception is not too shabby either. Drew Allar of Penn State is up to 12 touchdowns this season without an interception. How will these two young starting quarterbacks fare this weekend?

Meanwhile, Michigan‘s J.J. McCarthy is the Big Ten’s highest-rated passer and easily the Big Ten’s most accurate passer so far. Of course, McCarthy has yet to face a defense with much of a pulse. Regardless, Michigan is clearly in good hands with their starting quarterback.

Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 7. Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 receiving yardage leaders as well.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Passing yards: 1,926

Passing touchdowns: 16

Interceptions: 5

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Passing yards: 1,651

Passing touchdowns: 11

Interceptions: 1

Passing yards: 1,617

Passing touchdowns: 7

Interceptions: 5

Passing yards: 1,571

Passing touchdowns: 8

Interceptions: 9

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Passing yards: 1,512

Passing touchdowns: 14

Interceptions: 3

Drew Allar, Penn State

Passing yards: 1,254

Passing touchdowns: 12

Interceptions: 0

Passing yards: 1,128

Passing touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 3

Passing yards: 1,095

Passing touchdowns: 7

Interceptions: 4

Noah Kim, Michigan State

Passing yards: 1,090

Passing touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 6

Ben Bryant, Northwestern

Passing yards: 926

Passing touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 3

