Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders through Week 5

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to lead the way when it comes to passing yards in the Big Ten. The Maryland quarterback is coming off a big game at home against Indiana and looks to keep thriving with the pass as Maryland goes on the road for a massive test at Ohio State in Week 6. Tagovailoa’s play this season has been a big reason why Maryland is close to a top 25 ranking in the polls and why Maryland is considered a wild card factor in the Big Ten East race.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy showed off some great arm talent in a blowout on the road at Nebraska in Week 5 to help keep Michigan looking like the best team in the Big Ten. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar continues to play mistake-free football without an interception, but he did have some struggles with his completion percentage in a road game at Northwestern this past weekend.

Here is a look at the Big Ten's top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 5, the end of September.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Passing yards: 1,464

Passing touchdowns: 13

Interceptions: 3

Passing yards: 1,244

Passing touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 3

Drew Allar, Penn State

Passing yards: 1,092

Passing touchdowns: 9

Interceptions: 0

Passing yards: 1,090

Passing touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 6

Passing yards: 1,076

Passing touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 7

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Passing yards: 1,071

Passing touchdowns: 10

Interceptions: 3

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Passing yards: 1,055

Passing touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 1

Ben Bryant, Northwestern

Passing yards: 926

Passing touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 3

Passing yards: 877

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 3

Tayven Jackson, Indiana

Passing yards: 862

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 3

