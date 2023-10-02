Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders through Week 5
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa continues to lead the way when it comes to passing yards in the Big Ten. The Maryland quarterback is coming off a big game at home against Indiana and looks to keep thriving with the pass as Maryland goes on the road for a massive test at Ohio State in Week 6. Tagovailoa’s play this season has been a big reason why Maryland is close to a top 25 ranking in the polls and why Maryland is considered a wild card factor in the Big Ten East race.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy showed off some great arm talent in a blowout on the road at Nebraska in Week 5 to help keep Michigan looking like the best team in the Big Ten. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar continues to play mistake-free football without an interception, but he did have some struggles with his completion percentage in a road game at Northwestern this past weekend.
Here is a look at the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders through Week 5, the end of September. Here is a look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders in the Big Ten.
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Passing yards: 1,464
Passing touchdowns: 13
Interceptions: 3
Hudson Card, Purdue
Passing yards: 1,244
Passing touchdowns: 5
Interceptions: 3
Drew Allar, Penn State
Passing yards: 1,092
Passing touchdowns: 9
Interceptions: 0
Noah Kim, Michigan State
Passing yards: 1,090
Passing touchdowns: 6
Interceptions: 6
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Passing yards: 1,076
Passing touchdowns: 5
Interceptions: 7
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Passing yards: 1,071
Passing touchdowns: 10
Interceptions: 3
Kyle McCord, Ohio State
Passing yards: 1,055
Passing touchdowns: 6
Interceptions: 1
Ben Bryant, Northwestern
Passing yards: 926
Passing touchdowns: 6
Interceptions: 3
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
Passing yards: 877
Passing touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 3
Tayven Jackson, Indiana
Passing yards: 862
Passing touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 3