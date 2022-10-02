Top 10 Big Ten leading rushers after Week 5

Illinois has something cooking with its running game. With Chase Brown coming off another impressive performance in a road win at Wisconsin, the Illini are suddenly having a realistic thought about making a run in the Big Ten West behind the strength of its running game. Brown leads the Big Ten in rushing yardage through Week 5 of the college football season and is averaging 146.6 rushing yards per game.

One of the Big Ten’s top rushers, Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, did not play in Week 5, and that helped give the top 10 a bit of a new look this week with some movement around our weekly top 10 for the season.

This was a big week for Ohio State running back Miyan Williams with his second straight 100-yard game. Williams rushed for 189 yards in a blowout win over Rutgers, and he scored five rushing touchdowns to rocket up to third in the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns with eight (Michigan‘s Blake Corum leads the Big Ten with 10 rushing touchdowns).

Here is a look at the updated rushing yardage leaders in the Big Ten following the Week 5 schedule.

Chase Brown, Illinois

Rushing yards: 733 yards

Blake Corum, Michigan

Rushing yards: 611 yards

Anthony Grant, Nebraska

Rushing yards: 600 yards

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Rushing yards: 567 yards

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Rushing yards: 499 yards

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Rushing yards: 497 yards

Nick Singleton, Penn State

Rushing yards: 463 yards

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Rushing yards: 415 yards

Roman Hemby, Maryland

Rushing yards: 369 yards

Shaun Shivers, Indiana

Rushing yards: 345 yards

