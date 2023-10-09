Top 10 betting odds for 2023 national championship includes Alabama

We are roughly halfway through the 2023 college football season, and it still feels as if this year’s national championship could belong to anyone. The Georgia Bulldogs looked the best they have all year against Kentucky this past Saturday, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State all have playoff aspirations, and the PAC-12 has probably been the best conference in the entire country but don’t for one second think the Tide are out of the race.

At 5-1 on the year, Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide squad is very much alive in the playoff hunt. Tennessee and LSU both travel to Bryant-Denny later in the year with Alabama still set to visit Kentucky and Auburn, the season is far from over. However, a path to the playoffs is beginning to look much clearer by the day. Win out, win the SEC and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be among the final four teams playing in January.

Despite dropping an early season game against Texas, the Tide have looked much better in the week’s following and sneakily have top-10 odds to win this year’s national championship.

Georgia Bulldogs +250

The Georgia Bulldogs looked like the best team in the country this weekend, and probably for the first time all year. Georgia earned their first top-25 win of the season after they whooped up on the Kentucky Wildcats behind Carson Beck’s four touchdowns.

The Wolverines have been able to sleepwalk through a more than manageable schedule of East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, Nebraska and Minnesota. Michigan’s season really comes down to the last three weeks when they play Ohio State and Penn State.

The Buckeyes picked up a marquee win on the road against Notre Dame two weekends ago, but outside of that performance, they’ve looked questionable a lot of the time. Marvin Harrison Jr. remains one of the best players in the country though but inconsistency at the quarterback position has hurt the Buckeyes.

In September the Noles picked up wins away from home against both LSU and Clemson and sit in the driver’s seat of the ACC with a playoff spot on the horizon. However, Louisville and UNC are both still lurking in the shadows.

Penn State Nittany Lions +1200

Penn State seems to be the forgotten team in a division with both Ohio State and Michigan, but these Nittany Lions are for real. Drew Aller is a phenomenal quarterback and Penn State has all the tools to go toe-to-toe with OSU and UM.

The Huskies are the West Coast versions of Penn State. They are an incredible team with a phenomenal quarterback that seems to miss out on a lot of headlines with Oregon, USC and Colorado all in the picture. The Huskies host Oregon this weekend in one of the biggest games of the year.

Dan Lanning has quietly been one of the best coaches in the country and has this team humming. Bo Nix has been amazing for the Ducks since leaving Auburn. The Ducks travel to Seattle this weekend to take on Washington in a game with massive playoff implications.

Oklahoma Sooners +1400

The Sooners are in the middle of the playoff discussion after knocking off No. 3 Texas this past weekend at the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma and Texas will likely meet again in the Big 12 Championship with a playoff spot on the line.

Alabama Crimson Tide +1800

People are beginning to believe in the Crimson Tide once again after they slid out of the top 15 odds after sloppy back-to-back weeks against Texas and USF. Alabama is in the prime position to win the West and compete for an SEC Championship.

The Longhorns odds were dealt a blow this past weekend after losing to Oklahoma, but their playoff hopes are far from over. If Texas can run the table, they’ll get to play OU in the Big 12 title with a playoff berth on the line.

