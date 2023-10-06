Here are the top 10 best wide receivers from the 2023 Iowa high school football season so far

We’ve featured every other position on offense from the quarterbacks, running backs and the offensive line, now it’s time to feature the state’s 10 best wide receivers in the 2023 Iowa high school football season.

In addition to a couple Division I commits, there are also a number of guys who have stood out, surpassed preseason expectations and are having fantastic senior seasons.

If you don't see a pass-catcher you think should be on this list, they may be in our top-10 TEs, which will be coming out soon.

So, without further ado, here are our top 10 wide receivers in Iowa high school football from the 2023 season so far.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

High school football players are only eligible to be listed in one of the Register's top-10 lists by position group.

Devon Akers, Ankeny

Senior. Akers is a massive threat in the passing game due to his size. Standing at 6-foot-6, he has been a consistent option for Ankeny quarterback Luke Anderson out wide, hauling in 29 receptions, 557 yards and five touchdowns.

Cyrus Courtney, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Senior. Courtney is having a phenomenal season, leading 5A receivers in receptions (44), and receiving yards (779) and is in a tie for first with seven touchdown receptions.

Louden Grimsley, Lawton-Bronson

Junior. Holding offers from Indiana, Miami (OH), Northern Iowa and Western Illinois, Grimsley is a very talented wide receiver. He's posted 352 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions this season.

Jackson Naeve, Regina Catholic

Senior. The leader of an offense that has its team out to a 5-1 start. Naeve has had a stellar senior season, hauling in 26 receptions, 655 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 outside threat is a danger any time the ball is thrown his way.

Ahdan Muhammad, Waterloo East

Senior. The 2-4 start to the year isn't what the Trojans would have wanted, but Muhammad has been a bright spot. He has 39 receptions, nine touchdown catches and a 4A-leading 762 receiving yards thus far.

Apollo Payne, Prairie

Senior. Playing on both sides of the ball, Payne's biggest skill is his ability to catch anything that comes his way. He's been one of the best in 5A this season, recording 30 receptions, 549 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Porter Reffer, Algona

Senior. The Alex Manske-Porter Reffer connection is very real, with the two linking up for 35 receptions, 806 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Half of Manske's completions and touchdowns have been to Reffer this season, and over half of his passing yards as well.

Cade Sears, Harlan

Senior. He's got 23 receptions, 487 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to help the Cyclones get off to a 4-2 start. He's headed to South Dakota State after finishing his senior season with Harlan.

Treyton Travis, Baxter

Senior. Even for 8-player football, Travis's stats are eye-popping. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver has 66 receptions, 976 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. All three stats lead the state by a significant margin.

Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon

Senior. Committed to play football at Iowa, Vander Zee is the do-it-all guy for the Lions. After being the lead receiver in 2022 for his squad with 768 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, he's now called upon to do everything for a team that has been more run-reliant this season. He's rushed for 812 yards and 10 touchdowns, passed for eight touchdowns and 681 yards and hauled in two touchdowns in the passing game.

It appears that Iowa plans to use him as a wide receiver when he arrives next season.

