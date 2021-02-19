Top 10 best games WR DeSean Jackson had with the Eagles

10. 2008 NFC Championship Game at Arizona

The Philadelphia Eagles have released receiver DeSean Jackson, ending his second tenure with the NFC East club. Here are 10 of Jackson's best games with the Eagles from 2008-13 and also 2019-20. The Eagles fell 32-25 to the Cardinals, but Philadelphia knew they had a legitimate receiving target for Donovan McNabb as the rookie caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

9. Week 1, 2019 vs. Washington

Jackson hadn't had a 100-yard receiving game since he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers almost a year ago, and he was going against another former team in Washington. Jackson had a nice welcome-back game in Philly with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

8. Week 2, 2008 at Dallas

Cowboys cornerback Pacman Jones brushed off Jackson's debut game stat line of six catches for 106 yards as "dude, it's the Rams." Jackson did it against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football with six catches for 110 yards. The rookie should have scored a touchdown, but he hot-dogged it at the goal line and accidentally threw the ball away before crossing the plane.

7. Week 10, 2010 at Washington

Michael Vick was certainly the star of the game, but Jackson proved he was also a big play waiting to happen with a stat line of two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

6. Week 15, 2013 at Minnesota

Although the Eagles lost 48-30 to the Vikings, Jackson had a career-high 10 catches for a personal best 195 yards and a touchdown.

5. Week 2, 2013 vs. San Diego

Another losing effort, 33-30 to the Chargers, but Jackson could not have been the reason Philadelphia lost as he caught nine passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

4. Week 2, 2010 at Detroit

Jackson produced four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown for an Eagles team that was coming off an Opening Day loss and starting new quarterback Michael Vick. Philadelphia needed Jackson's best as they edged the Lions 35-32.

3. Week 14, 2009 at NY Giants

Jackson put on a show for Al & Cris on Sunday Night Football as he caught six passes for 178 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in the 45-38 win at Giants Stadium. Jackson also returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown.

2. Week 14, 2010 at Dallas

All Jackson needed were four catches against the Cowboys to torch them on Sunday Night Football with 210 yards and a touchdown. Jackson didn't forget to bring the ball across the plane when he scored a 91-yard touchdown on a bubble screen.

1. Week 15, 2010 at NY Giants

True: Jackson only caught three passes for 52 yards. However, his 65-yard punt return as time expired to give the Eagles a 38-31 sweep of the Giants and become champs-elect of the NFC East was remarkable.

