Top 10 Best EUROS Kits Of All Time & Where to Get

As EURO 2024 approaches and excitement builds, let’s explore some of the most iconic and stylish retro football jerseys ever worn in the history of the competition.

If you are a football fanatic or a fashionista, then there is at least one jersey in this list for you! Let’s dive into the top 10 best EUROS kits of all time!

The Soviet Union defeated Yugoslavia 2-1 in the final of the first European Championship, which France hosted in 1960. The tournament has since seen some incredible moments. From Gazza’s beautiful flick and finish against Scotland to Denmark’s remarkable success in Euro 1992, let’s roll back the years and remember some of those incredible stories.

Hosting their first European Championship and being drawn against Scotland in the group stages, England fans were rightly excited heading into the tournament. With a squad that consisted of Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne, and Robbie Fowler, it was only right that England wore a kit worthy of those players.

The centred badge and number make for a fashionable look and with the collar being introduced, there’s an element of class with this one. Pick yours up here for a summer of sun and beer gardens, by clicking this link.

Top 10 Best EUROS Kits Of All Time - England 1996

There must be some correlation with the hosts producing the nicest kits because West Germany rocked up with some of the world’s most iconic players in one of the best kits to have ever graced the pitch.

The signature Adidas stripes across the shoulders leading into the German National flag… what else could this kit have, its a beauty! Grab one for yourself using this link.

With a blend of youth and experience, as well as a 23-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo looking to light up the world in his second European tournament, this Portugal team under the legendary Brazilian manager Scolari had everything they needed to bring the trophy home.

This kit is simple but perfect. The gold Nike tick and number combined with the traditional Portugal red. Wow. It’s always worth having a CR7 jersey in your wardrobe so add this one by using this link!

This shirt is a work of art.

There aren’t many kits out there like this one and it is worthy of the great players to have pulled on the ‘Oranje’ jersey. Secure yourself one with this link.

A slightly different one and probably less known but this shirt is unreal. Worn by footballing legend Gheorghe Hagi, the captain took his team to EURO 96, where they were placed in the group of death with France and Spain.

Adidas has worked wonders again; the three colours of the Romanian flag across the shirt and the centred badge give this shirt something special. Add this to your collection by using this link!

It wouldn’t be fair to do a top 10 list of retro kits without including one of Denmark’s extraordinary jerseys.

When you saw Peter Schmeichel donning this, you knew he was about to have a blinder! Grab yours by clicking this link.

This kit is remembered through one man and one man only… Mario Balotelli. The striker lit up the tournament, scoring one of the most iconic goals against Germany to send Italy to the final.

It’s an absolute worldie of a kit, Puma did a great job here. Pick one up by clicking this link.

Having missed out on the previous tournament, Les Blues had to come back with a bang and this kit was the perfect start.

With the Adidas badge under the collar and the red, white, and blue over the shoulders, this kit is beautiful, unfortunately, it couldn’t bring the trophy home as they were defeated 2-1 in the final by Denmark. Pick up one for yourself by following this link!

Sweden have had some great kits in the past, but this one is a cut above the rest. The attention to detail and the iconic yellow strip—what is there not to love about this one? Click this link to get your own.

With 22-year-old Raul leading the line and veteran Fernando Hierro captaining the side, Spain were one of the favourites going into the tournament.

Adidas has produced some incredible kits over the years, but this one might be the best. It’s definitely worth picking up for your collection. Grab yours for this summer by clicking this link!

And that’s our list of the top 10 jerseys to be worn at the European Championships. Head on over to Classic Football Shirts and grab yourself one for this summer of football before they sell out!

