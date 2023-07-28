Top 10 Arizona high school football 2023 big-school storylines as helmets go on

A week after the 3A, 2A and 1A high school football teams put on the helmets to gear for their season openers, Monday marks the first official Arizona Interscholastic Association practices for the 6A, 5A and 4A schools.

Here are The Arizona Republic's Top 10 storylines as big schools get cranking for Aug. 25 openers:

1. Fractured Cesar Chavez trying to put pieces together

A summer of heartbreak, losing sophomore Christopher Hampton during camp at Show Low Lake, has this team trying to put the pieces of what could be a lost season together. Head coach William Chipley and assistants who had taken the players to camp all have been placed on administrative leave, along with Principal Robert Grant and Athletic Director Lenny Doerfler, as the Phoenix Union High School District conducts an investigation.

William "Ducy" Burwell Jr. has been called upon to lead the team as it heads into the first week of practices, which are being closed off to the media. How will the players respond? Will they stay? Will they leave? Will they come together and find a way to heal?

2. Basha basking in the afterglow of championship season

Chandler Basha has been in the spotlight since putting on those 2022 Open Division state championship rings in a ceremony at the school. The Bears have been followed by The Republic's Beyond The Gridiron documentary crew every step of the way since heading into a year that will place a big target on them with everybody bringing their A games. Can they handle the national spotlight of being ranked in the Top 25 entering the season for the first time? With quarterback Demond Williams Jr., leading the way for a fourth straight year and more weapons, including the recent transfer of junior Kamarion Peete, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound outside linebacker/edge rusher from Gilbert Higley (the No. 5-rated linebacker in the state by The Republic), this team is capable of repeating.

Basha High School's Demond Williams Jr. attends a media day for football programs in the Chandler Unified School District at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler on July 26, 2023.

3. Parity reigns supreme

If there were questions about any teams making the Open Eight since the AIA started to bring the best of the best big schools together in the ultimate state championship bracket in 2019, there won't be any this year. None. That's how stacked it is. And it's not just 6A with the usual teams like Basha, Hamilton, Chandler, Saguaro, Liberty and Centennial.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain, Goodyear Desert Edge and Scottsdale Notre Dame and Phoenix Horizon with a second-half-of-the-season Higley, all out of 5A, are more than capable of playing with any of those teams with stacked rosters. Brophy Prep should see major improvements. And Gilbert Highland could go from two-time defending 6A champ to being part of this Open mix.

4. Portal state

How much has high school football mimicked the NCAA when it comes to transfers? The NCAA allows players to transfer without penalty. The AIA has transfers sit out the first half of the season, unless they're granted hardships that prove it was beyond their control. But this has been as frenzied a transfer offseason as it's ever been in the Valley. How will these teams adapt to big-impact transfers? There will always be a kid left out, losing their job. But teams want to win, and they'll make sure they have the best 11 on the field.

Former NFL wide receiver Jaelen Strong (left) watches Tolleson's Judah Lancaster during a private practice at Tolleson Union High School on June 16, 2023, in Tolleson.

5. Freshman phenoms ready for Friday night lights

At least two freshmen — Tolleson's Kristian Escobedo and Central's Cam Allen — already were appointed as their school's QB1s before classes began for the 2023-24 academic year. Tolleson tight end/defensive end Judah Lancaster, The Republic's No. 1 player in the Phenom 50, is ready for prime time, as is Tempe Corona del Sol wide receiver Jai Jones. And Goodyear Desert Edge's rock-solid receiving corps will be deeper with freshman Zerek Sidney ready to emerge. Basha coach Chris McDonald isn't afraid of playing freshmen, and he's got at least three — running back Noah Roberts, offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi — who look to be ready now.

6. Coaching moves

There have been the usual 40 head coaching changes in the state since the end of last season. And the ones that will hold the biggest spotlight are Scottsdale Saguaro and Phoenix Desert Vista. Saguaro replaced Jason Mohns (who made the move to the college ranks as an assistant at Arizona State) with former ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill. Desert Vista welcomed three-time state championship coach Scooter Molander, fresh off a 3A title at Mesa Eastmark. Molander will have much more work to do, especially after starting QB Braxton Thomas moved to Florida. Nine players transferred to Ahwatukee-rival Mountain Pointe before he was hired, and three more left for Mountain Pointe since Molander took over in the spring. But Molander knows how to build the right culture and find success. He did it early in his career in the 2000s, leading Brophy Prep to two state titles in his first three years. Saguaro should continue its ways as an elite program with Hill, who has many of last year's key contributors that got to the Open final returning.

7. Hitting the reset button

Snowflake lost eight starting defenders from last year's 4A runner-up team. It was the first time the Lobos played in a big-school conference. Now, this season will show if they're here to stay and not drop back down to 3A. Coach Kay Solomon is one of the best at maintaining a successful program and he'll likely have his team in the 4A title hunt again, especially with defending 4A champion American Leadership Gilbert North now playing in 5A. He's got a deep stable of offensive and defensive linemen and that's where wins begin, in the trenches.

8. Tough act to follow

The last time Yuma Catholic didn't have a quarterback who threw for more than 3,000 yards was in 2017 when Gage Reese was a sophomore and passed up for 2,684 yards and 29 TDs on a 9-3 team. Reese lit it up in his final two seasons, and that was followed by Richard Stallworth, who in three years as the starter, set an all-time Arizona record with 12,590 yards and 168 TDs. He broke former Pinnacle star Spencer Rattler's all-time passing yardage record and is the only player in Arizona high school history to surpass 12,000 yards passing. Now it's sophomore Nash Ott's turn for the Shamrocks, who play in 4A. And coach Rhett Stallworth, Richard's father, has great confidence in the kid.

"Nash will do great," Stallworth said. "He's got a good arm, good feel for the system. We will ease him into it and he will grow every week. Hopefully, he will be the next YC quarterback to set records."

9. Southern resurgence

Last year, only three Tucson-area schools qualified for the big-school state football playoffs — Salpointe Catholic in 6A, Marana in 5A and Canyon del Oro in 4A. All three won their first-round games, and only Canyon del Oro made it to the semifinals, before losing to Snowflake 16-13 in overtime. Expect Southern Arizona teams to make a resurgence, especially in 4A, where CdO has a chance to win it all, and Mica Mountain, Walden Grove, Sahuaro, and Catalina Foothills are all capable of pulling off upsets and reaching the playoffs.

10. Sleeping giants?

There is no hiding Desert Mountain and keeping the Wolves out of the Open conversation, not with 16 returning starters, led by two-way star Dylan Tapley and Texas-bound cornerback Santana Wilson. This is the most experienced team in Conrad Hamilton's time as head coach at DM and he says, it's time to finish, after last year's 35-33 loss to eventual 5A champion Higley in the semifinals. And don't forget about Phoenix Sunnylope, which shocked Desert Mountain last year in a 23-20 early November win. The Vikings return Oregon-commit QB Luke Moga and he's got weapons around him and a strong line to protect him.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter@azc_obert

