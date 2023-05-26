Top-10 2024 offensive lineman sets new Tennessee visit date
Four-star offensive lineman Max Anderson has set a new official visit date to Tennessee for June 9-11.
Anderson originally was scheduled to visit Tennessee on June 24.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is from Rick Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas.
Anderson is the No. 190 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 37 player in Texas, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.
He earned unanimous first-team 6-5A All-District and first-team All-Area honors last season. Anderson was also named TSWA first-team Class 5A All-State in 2022.
Tennessee is the leader in O’Connell’s recruitment, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine.
Ov date changed to the weekend of 9-11 at Tennessee🍊🍊 #GoVols #GBO pic.twitter.com/zEMAkQGmjg
— 𝙼𝚊𝚡 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@MaxAnders0n1) May 25, 2023
