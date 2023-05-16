Top 10 2024 LB has Penn State in top list of schools

The linebacker position is more synonymous with Penn State than any other position. Having elite linebackers over the years earned them the nickname “Linebacker U.” The legacy looks to be in good hands this season with Abdul Carter leading the way.

There are some exciting young linebacker prospects currently in the program and currently have two committed to them already in the class of 2024. Anthony Speca is rated as a four-star recruit and Kari Jackson is rated as a three-star.

It never hurts to have as much talent in the program as possible and it seems like that is the idea surrounding the recruitment of consensus 2024 top 10 linebacker Jamonta Waller.

Waller is a four-star linebacker from Mississippi who is listed at 6’2″ and 230 pounds. On May 13th, he released his list of top 10 schools with Penn State making the cut.

Other programs on his list are Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Waller has a consensus four-star rating in On3’s industry rankings, but has picked up five-star ratings from both ESPN and 247Sports. He’s listed as the number seven linebacker in the nation and the second overall player in Mississippi.

Right now, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Ole Miss with a huge 77.0% chance to land the instate prospect. Penn State comes in tied for fourth with a 3.1% chance.

Waller spoke with Hayes Fawcett about Penn State saying, “Coach Diaz says I can be the next Micah Parsons and he believes in me and that’s my favorite player so I know how they’d use me.”

That is quite high praise coming from the defensive coordinator. Comparing a high school prospect to one of the most dominate defensive players in the NFL should definitely get the attention of everyone involved.

He has taken one unofficial visit to Penn State back in January 2023, but has scheduled an official visit to State College on June 9th.

This would be an absolutely massive commitment to get for the program, getting one of the best players in the country to carry on the profile of “Linebacker U.”

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

More Recruiting!

Penn State lands transfer commitment from Mississippi State CB Audavion Collins Number 1 player in Virginia puts Penn State in Top 6 Four-star offensive lineman puts Penn State in his Top 9 Three Class of 2024 QBs have offers from Penn State Penn State targeting first recruit in the Mike Rhoades era

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire