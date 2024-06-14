'It took me a while to feel at home' - Konsa on first joining Villa

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has admitted it took him a "while to feel at home" when he first joined the club but the 26-year-old now wants to take his impressive form into Euro 2024.

Konsa joined Villa from then Championship Brentford in 2019 and has enjoyed a fine season as Unai Emery's side qualified for the Champions League.

His performances have been rewarded by a long-term deal signed in September 2023 and a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championship, which starts on Friday.

"At club level, sometimes when you're new, you don't know players," Konsa told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast from the Three Lions' camp in Germany.

"That was me joining Aston Villa for the first time.

"It was difficult to try to be myself for the first few weeks. I had to watch my surroundings and it took me a while to feel at home.

"I think that's normal, that will happen.

"Over here at England I felt at home straight away and I felt comfortable.

"When you're coming here there is a lot of world class players and it is important to always be yourself, do what you do at club level, and bring it over here."

