Who took starting QB reps for Patriots at Tuesday’s practice?

There were some notable developments at the New England Patriots’ practice on Tuesday.

The quarterback position still remains up in the air, and both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe took snaps during practice on a day when coach Bill Belichick said all of the quarterbacks need to be “ready to go.”

Media members were only able to see a portion of the practice, but it appears that Jones, who was taking first-team reps, still looks like the favorite to keep the starting job. Zappe took reps with the second team, per NESN’s Zack Cox.

Jones looks to rebound after a difficult performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. He threw for 170 yards and an interception on the day. The third-year signal-caller has recorded 2,031 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year.

Questions were asked earlier in the week where Malik Cunningham stood in the room, but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien would not comment specifically on Cunningham’s role.

The quarterback room has been under the microscope for much of the season. Right now, however, it appears Jones is still the go-to option.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire