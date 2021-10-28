Thursday Night Football prop plays with Packers’ wideout injuries
Who steps up in the absence of Davante Adams and others for Green Bay?
The Bears had another person test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. But it sounds like it wasn't a player or coach.
It looks much less likely that before that he will be able to make a comeback before next season.
Raiders cut ex-Saints WR Willie Snead; should New Orleans have interest?
Arizona's Kyler Murray has become one of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks, scurrying around in the pocket to avoid would-be tacklers and often finishing with spectacular throws downfield. Come to think of it, that sounds a lot like a description of Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers. It's no surprise then that Murray — who is 14 years younger than Rodgers — has modeled portions of his game after Rodgers.
The Panthers added a trio of new players to their Week 8 injury report, including C Matt Paradis.
Despite an already loaded roster, one of the places the White Sox could add this winter is right field. And one of these guys could be the answer.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
The Bengals sound like a team open to making moves.
The #49ers actually moved up in the @usatodaysports NFL power rankings after their fourth consecutive loss.
The Vikings mostly got good news on the Wednesday injury report for Week 8.
These five need to perform against Baylor on Saturday.
Which remaining Irish opponent scares you the most?
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 2 if Carolina decides Sam Darnold is not the guy.