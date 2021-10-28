Thursday Night Football prop plays with Packers’ wideout injuries

Reuters

A Brazilian Senate panel probing the government's pandemic response on Wednesday presented the prosecutor general's office with recommendations to criminally charge President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged errors that cost Brazilian lives. Prosecutor General Augusto Aras was appointed by Bolsonaro in 2019 on the recommendation of conservative allies and is not expected https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-bolsonaro-should-face-homicide-charge-covid-19-errors-senate-report-2021-10-19 to charge him. The nearly-1,300-page report, compiled over six months and broadcast into the homes of millions of Brazilians via televised Senate hearings, recommended Bolsonaro face nine charges, including crimes against humanity, over accusations his government made decisions that encouraged the spread of the coronavirus.