It took Lincoln Riley only one year to make the Pac-12 Championship Game at USC
Click, clack.
It’s a night to be proud if you’re a USC Trojan football player, and it’s a night to be happy if you’re a USC football fan.
The Trojans might not win the Pac-12 championship this year, but they reached the Pac-12 Championship Game with their win over UCLA.
A lot of people across the country and the Pac-12 footprint were highly skeptical that the Trojans could go from 4-8 to the conference championship game in one year. It was an understandable line of thought, given the mess that Clay Helton left behind, but Riley was bringing Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison and Eric Gentry and Shane Lee with him to USC. Those are really good football players.
National commentators undersold the ability of the transfer portal — married with a great coach — to instantly transform USC’s roster. USC will play for the Pac-12 title in Las Vegas on Friday night, Dec. 2.
It’s real. The Trojans are 10-1.
Enjoy the spectacular highlights of the USC win over UCLA, followed by some notes about the road ahead and Lincoln Riley’s remarkable (continued) streak:
ADDISON
Jordan Addison after practice earlier this week:
“I feel like I’m back. I’m going to show y’all this week though.”
37-yard reception in #USC's second offensive drive. pic.twitter.com/YjEoezG4n8
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
CALEB
Touchdown Caleb Williams, his seventh rushing score of the season. #USC back within seven points. UCLA leads 14-7 with 11:52 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/k4GHkfONXj
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
MORE ADDISON
Jordan Addison being healthy is a difference maker for USC. pic.twitter.com/zr9My5Cwqt
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 20, 2022
DESPERATELY NEEDED
Touchdown Austin Jones. #USC back within a single score, UCLA leads 21-17 with 1:42 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Qay4VRtp7e
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
SHANE LEE
Interception Shane Lee. Came right after a near pick-six for Max Williams. #USC pic.twitter.com/4XFwPSzg2z
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
DOUBLE HOME UNIFORM HALFTIME TWEET
📸 from the first half: (shot by @vincent_gleo) pic.twitter.com/cKiNpROcM2
— Daily Trojan Sports (@DT_Sports) November 20, 2022
NO RED ZONE FAILURE HERE
There's that man Jordan Addison. #USC in front, 27-24.
Addison with seven receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Already his second-most receiving yards in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/U9ZD33YA8S
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
ANOTHER TAKEAWAY
.@TyroneTaleni forces the fumble and @bil_trell recovers!
📺: FOX
📱: https://t.co/QwAZd9IYd4 pic.twitter.com/XZ5VVUjzts
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 20, 2022
ANOTHER ANGLE
Tyrone Taleni sack/fumble. Latrell McCutchin recovers. #USC in business. pic.twitter.com/oLdoce6M2V
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
NO. 6 FOR SIX
Touchdown Austin Jones. #USC up 34-24 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.
Trojans have outscored the Bruins 34-10 since there was 1:47 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/pn14rAdM8M
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
SPECIAL PLAY
Grown man catch by Kyle Ford. #USC back up 10, 41-31 with 14:51 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/Cu2OdlsJEJ
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
AT BOTH ENDS
Wild. pic.twitter.com/huJayGtC8K
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 20, 2022
DARWIN BARLOW JOINS THE PARADE
Darwin Barlow. That's the tweet. (1/2) #USC pic.twitter.com/yJj1fh7R0J
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
FINISH STRONG
2/2 #USC pic.twitter.com/7RI9s3D48e
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 20, 2022
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
MAJOR INTERCEPTION 🚨 @koreyforeman54 | @uscfb pic.twitter.com/i7juUICdj0
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2022
PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME INFORMATION
Friday, December 2, 2022
Las Vegas
Allegiant Stadium
5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time
Fox Sports
USC FAST FACTS
The Trojans are 10-1. They play Notre Dame next Saturday, Nov. 26, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on ABC in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
QUICK BOWL OUTLOOK
USC still needs help to make the College Football Playoff, but the Trojans will be able to play their way into a New Year’s Six bowl in each of the next two weeks.
If they beat Notre Dame, they will go to 11-1 and could lose in the Pac-12 title game yet still get front-of-the-line treatment for an NY6 game.
If they lose to Notre Dame, they can still play their way into the Rose Bowl by winning the Pac-12 Championship Game.
USC basically gets two bites at the apple to make a top-tier bowl game.
LINCOLN RILEY CONTINUED STREAK
Lincoln Riley still has not lost more than two games in any college football regular season he has coached. This win guarantees he won’t lose more than two in the 12-game regular season.
USC will play a 13th game in the Pac-12 title game, but Riley never lost more than two games at Oklahoma including the Big 12 Championship Game.
If USC wins one more time in the next two weeks, Riley will be assured of not losing more than two games before the bowl game.