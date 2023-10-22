It took Auburn 59 minutes to pass for a TD vs. Ole Miss. It shouldn't be that hard | Silva

AUBURN — Auburn football's offense was bad against LSU in Week 6.

The Tigers, going up against an LSU defense that was horrid by the numbers, mustered a measly 18 points at the Bayou Bengals on Oct. 13. It looked worse given the defense's woes in that game, too, as that unit surrendered a whopping 48 points to the home Tigers.

But at least Auburn could muster a passing touchdown earlier in the game than it did in a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne found tight end Rivaldo Fairweather over the middle of the field late versus the Rebels. Fairweather fought with an Ole Miss defender before he stretched his arm across the goal line to secure Auburn's first passing touchdown of the day to cut the Rebels' lead to seven.

Only 56 seconds remained in the game. Auburn failed an onside kick moments later and Ole Miss kneeled the rest of the clock out.

It simply shouldn't be this difficult for an offense guided by coach Hugh Freeze. This is the same coach who led Ole Miss to the nation's No. 8 offense in 2015. The same coach who led the Rebels to 10 wins that same season and back-to-back victories agains Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.

The same coach who turned former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis into a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But it has been that difficult for the Tigers in 2023. Freeze has often spoke this season about how his roster isn't up to par with the rest of the conference. He's right, no doubt. Auburn hasn't recruited at the level of Alabama or Georgia, two dynasties the Tigers have the misfortune of being sandwiched between.

Heck, they hadn't even been able to keep up on the recruiting trail with the likes of Florida and LSU with former coach Bryan Harsin. Even Kentucky had a better-ranked class than the Tigers in 2022.

But this wasn't that. Auburn is at a talent disadvantage. But the gap between the Tigers and Ole Miss isn't wide enough to cause Auburn to go three-and-out six times. It's not wide enough to keep Auburn's passing game at bay for 59 minutes against an Ole Miss defense that isn't elite; the Rebels entered the game giving up 388.3 yards per game, which ranked No. 80 in the country.

And Freeze knows it. He knows this one, at least a big part of this one, is on the coaching staff.

"I think our kids played hard and just to feel like that we've got to coach them better," Freeze said after the loss. "And it starts with me, again."

Auburn is on pace to throw for 1,812 yards this season, as the Tigers have averaged 151 passing yards per game through the first seven games of the regular season. That would be 260 yards less than what the they produced last year, including the monthlong stretch when interim coach Cadillac Williams put an extreme emphasis on running the ball.

It shouldn't be this hard for a coach like Freeze.

"Of course not," Freeze said when asked if he expected the offense to be this difficult to navigate. ""I think everything is up for evaluation, and (it) should be with the numbers we're putting up."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football's offense is in shambles. How can it be fixed?