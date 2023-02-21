It took Alabama's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix one day to get chewed out by Nick Saban

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is officially back with Alabama football.

Now a director of player development, Clinton-Dix retired from his professional playing career this offseason and is in Tuscaloosa working for his former coach, Nick Saban.

Saban welcomed the former safety's return in a way only he can.

"1st day on the Job I got a (butt) Chewing from Coach Saban," Clinton-Dix wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "1 down 5 million to go."

Clinton-Dix played for Alabama from 2011-13, when he won two national championships and earned All-America honors in 2013.

The Green Bay Packers drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Clinton-Dix played for the Packers from 2014-18 before spending time with the Bears, Raiders, Cowboys, 49ers and Broncos. His NFL career resulted in Pro Bowl, second-team All-Pro and All-NFC accolades.

He signed a one-day deal to retire with the Packers at the end of 2022. That same day, he announced he would be returning to his alma mater.

"That's where my life is headed: into coaching," Clinton-Dix said. "Helping these kids create great decision making and making the right choices as they get ready to further their career and head to the NFL and other avenues they want to endure after football is over with."

