'They are too valuable': 2025 TE Nate Roberts sees potential in Ohio State tight end room

Nate Roberts knows how valuable he can be to a college football team's offense.

The 2025 four-star tight end views himself as capable of being anything a team wants him to be, from a ferocious blocker next to an offensive tackle, to a pass catcher out wide or in the slot.

For Roberts, currently standing at 6 feet 4, 235 pounds, this balance is his favorite part of playing tight end.

“The biggest thing about it is how useful they are,” Roberts said.

On Saturday, during Ohio State’s 63-10 win against Western Kentucky, this was at the forefront of Roberts’ mind.

From his first conversations with Ohio State tight ends coach Keenan Bailey in the middle of his sophomore season at Washington High School in Oklahoma, Roberts brought up personnel, asking about how he would be used if he were in a Buckeye uniform. Bailey obliged, sending Roberts numerous videos of the Buckeyes practicing with two or three tight-end sets.

But Roberts wanted to see it in person. He wanted to know if he could see himself in Ohio State’s offense.

During Roberts’ first game-day visit to Ohio State, Cade Stover and Gee Scott Jr. combined for seven receptions for 91 yards on seven targets, something that impressed the 2025 prospect.

Nate Roberts, a 2025 tight end prospect out of Washington, Oklahoma, speaks with OSU coach Ryan Day prior to the Buckeyes' game against Western Kentucky on Sept. 16, 2023.

“(Bailey) even told me before the game that we were going to get a lot of snaps and a lot of catches, and he was right,” Roberts said. “I just knew they were going to use them a lot this game because they are too valuable not to have them out on the field catching.”

How Nate Roberts plays tight end: 'Just be fierce'

Roberts sees himself in that same way, already knowing what a tight end is capable of at the next level.

He watched his brother, Jake, grow into a 6-5, 248-pound weapon for North Texas before transferring to Baylor ahead of the 2023 season.

Jake, Nate said, taught him everything he needed to know about being a successful tight end, relaying blocking techniques and route-running skills that worked for him at the next level.

But for Nate, the message boiled down to one phrase.

“Just be fierce,” Roberts said. “Be a fierce blocker, be a smooth route runner.”

As a sophomore at Washington, Roberts showed what ferocity at the tight end position looked like, bringing in 33 receptions for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns, getting the attention of Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and Notre Dame, which he committed to the summer before his junior season.

But that commitment was short-lived, as he rescinded it in August and reopened his recruitment.

“Me and my family were definitely talking about it for a couple weeks,” Roberts said. “We knew that this would be the decision we needed to make, but it was just the best decision for me and my family to make to de-commit. It just wasn’t the spot for me.”

From his first conversation to getting an Ohio State offer in May, Roberts said he could sense that Bailey was “different” and that his energy was something he connected with.

Roberts is near the top of Ohio State’s wish list in the 2025 class, playing his junior season as the No. 116 player and No. 2 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Bailey is not Roberts’ only recruiter for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State 2025 quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair, Roberts said, has been very vocal about the 2025 tight end joining him in Columbus.

“Quarterbacks are very good at recruiting players,” Roberts said. “I think they are the best recruiters in the recruiting process, to be honest. I think he’s really open about Ohio State. He tells me that I’m very wanted at Ohio State. He makes me feel very welcomed at Ohio State. He’s doing a great job through the recruiting process.”

Roberts called Saturday's atmosphere at Ohio Stadium “amazing,” and first got that perspective when he watched the Ohio State Marching Band’s pregame Skull Session at St. John Arena.

“Walking into that gym and seeing that place filled up with Ohio State fans was pretty cool,” Roberts said.

Nate Roberts 'always had that feel' for Ohio State

Nate Roberts, a 2025 tight end prospect out of Washington, Oklahoma, speaks with OSU coach Ryan Day prior to the Buckeyes' game against Western Kentucky on Sept. 16, 2023.

Roberts already has a central Ohio connection.

His mom’s side of the family lives in Pickerington, and he said he remembers visiting every Christmas since he was younger, seeing Ohio Stadium and always thinking it was “the coolest thing.”

“I’ve always had that feel for Ohio State and the Columbus area,” Roberts said.

Roberts said Ohio State helped make his first game-day visit special, providing an opportunity to “experience what a Buckeye would experience” over a game-day weekend.

“I was with the guys 95% of the time this weekend, which was really cool,” Roberts said. “I haven’t really been able to experience that anywhere else.”

Roberts said he is not close to ending his commitment, keeping his mind open and taking more visits, including trips to see Penn State and Tennessee.

But Ohio State made a strong impression.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Columbus,” Roberts said.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Nate Roberts, 2025 TE, sees potential in Ohio State tight end room