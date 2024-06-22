Is it too soon to start thinking about the Boston Celtics winning Banner 19?

Is it too soon to start thinking about the Boston Celtics winning Banner 19? The proverbial dust has hardly even started to settle on the Celtics finally breaking through to win Banner 18 after a long pursuit spanning most of two decades for Boston.

The team has hardly had time to enjoy it, but the front office has remained hard at work laying the groundwork for Boston’s looming 2024-25 campaign. So if they can start their focus on extending the Celtics’ title lead over the Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the league, why should we avoid doing so?

The folks behind the “Tandy Time” podcast recently sat down with the cohosts of our “Celtics Lab” podcast on a recent episode. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about shifting focus to Banner 19 and much more.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire