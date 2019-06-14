Too soon? Kings troll Warriors on social media minutes after losing Game 6 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It was an extraordinary and sad night at Oracle Arena -- the place we now call the former home of the Golden State Warriors.

The Thursday night finale didn't pan out the way the team had wanted and lost a 114-110 heartbreaker to the Toronto Raptors who walked away NBA champions and celebrated accordingly with champagne and goggles. Naturally, it didn't take long for others to chime in with the trolling -- especially the team's local rival Sacramento Kings:

Our phone been buzzing! pic.twitter.com/UWmnLjO7Yn — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 14, 2019

Great stuff, right?

Usually, I'm an advocate of the "too soon" mentality after something happens, but this was too brilliant to get upset over because it's relatable.

How many times have you attempted to send a tweet, but deleted it? Personally, this happens to me a few times a day -- or a dozen times a day.

But the execution was so good by the Kings' social team -- especially the amount of creative (and Drake) memes that went into attempting to troll the Warriors.

So while the wounds are still fresh, this was a masterful job done by the Kings.