‘We’re here too’ Seaman softball proving worth, adding to historic year of Lady Vikes’ sports

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High school has historically been known for its success on the diamond. However, more often than not, the talk is about baseball.

The Seaman softball team is state bound in 5A, making sure the Vikings are represented in Wichita despite the baseball team getting upset in the regional title game, snapping a 19-year streak of state tournament berths.

“Our baseball team is pretty good and they’ve proven themselves, but I think it is a little bit of a ‘Hey, we’re over here too,'” Seaman senior first baseman Jersey Jellison said.

The Vikings are one of multiple groups still competing, even the week after graduation, as Seaman High School caps off a memorable year of girls’ sports. Seaman won the state title in volleyball and girls’ basketball, while the girls’ soccer team plays in a state quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

“Just seeing all these girls rise together and being able to go to state is just amazing honestly,” senior outfielder Paige Glasgow said.

Head coach Jay Monhollon says it’s an annual goal to make the trip in late May.

“We always try to make an effort, a goal, an expectation, a standard that we want you to have that experience because it’s great memories,” he said. “They can talk about it for years. Bringing back hardware, that [would be] just icing on the cake for the season and the hard work that the girls have done.”

Seaman plays Maize South on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium on the campus of Wichita State.

