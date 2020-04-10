Too much Tom Brady hype? Why oddsmaker believes 2020 Bucs will be a bust

You've heard it a 100 times by now: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a serious NFC contender with Tom Brady.

A six-time Super Bowl champion throwing to Pro Bowl wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and two quality tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate? A hungry, talented defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in 2019? Get those Super Bowl LV bets in now.

But one top betting executive is wary of the Bucs in 2020. In fact, he believes Tampa Bay could be this year's version of the 2019 Cleveland Browns.

"I always look for under-the-radar stuff, and basically whoever wins the so-called offseason usually underachieves the next year," Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Todd Dewey.

"Last year, Cleveland was champion of the offseason, and they just bottomed out. This year, I would have to say it's Tampa."

After acquiring star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., edge rusher Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson last offseason, the 2019 Browns at one point boasted the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LIV. They finished 6-10.

While the Bucs should be better than their 7-9 record in 2019, Salmons still believes they'll be overvalued in Vegas.

"Whatever the number is going to be on Tampa's wins, it's too high," Salmons said.

Tampa Bay's win total currently is set at nine games, and its Super Bowl LIV odds (17-1) are better than Brady's former club, the New England Patriots (19-1).

Salmons doesn't think a soon-to-be-43-year-old quarterback makes the Bucs a Super Bowl contender, though.

"He's in a completely different system with a coach (Bruce Arians) who's obsessed with throwing the ball deep all the time," Salmons added.

"Plus, he's on a team with a terrible offensive line, which means he's going to take a ton of hits. And they can't run the ball. That doesn't add up to Tom Brady. He's going to want to get the ball out."

