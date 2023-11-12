Too much Sisson ends Rockets' season

Nov. 12—TOLONO — Blayne Sisson didn't necessarily enjoy his previous two trips to Hicks Field.

The Mt. Carmel quarterback and his Golden Aces teammates saw their fall 2021 and 2022 seasons end in the Class 3A playoffs with losses to Unity at the Rockets' home venue.

But Champaign County will hold a special place in Sisson's heart now. Because the recent Illinois commit put on a dazzling performance Saturday afternoon, with the athletic 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior carrying Mt. Carmel to a 56-46 win against Unity in a 3A state quarterfinal game.

"He's a phenomenal player," said Eric Miebach, Unity's senior safety/wide receiver and one of the Rockets' four captains. "He's worth all the hype that he gets. He's going to go and do great things."

He did great things on Saturday. Lining up in the shotgun nearly the whole game instead of the traditional wing-T offense the Golden Aces usually run, Sisson rushed for 230 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns. When he wasn't weaving his way through the Unity defense or lowering his shoulder to take on a would-be tackler, Sisson was efficient throwing the ball, too. He completed 11 of 13 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

"We're really glad he plays for us and not the other team," Mt. Carmel coach Michael Brewer said. "He's a guy that can make you right every time. If I mess up as a coach and make a mistake, he can fix you."

And when Sisson's career with the Golden Aces end — Mt. Carmel (11-1) plays at Roxana (12-0) next Saturday in a 3A state semifinal game — he'll get more familiar with Champaign County. That's because the former Southern Illinois commit switched his college decision on Friday, opting instead to become a preferred walk-on at Illinois next season.

"Big Ten football is a dream of mine," Sisson said. "The SIU coaches showed me nothing but love, and they made me feel at home, but I feel I really wouldn't be fulfilling my dream and my full potential if I didn't give it a shot. I didn't want to look back 10 years from now and regret it."

He won't try to become the next John Paddock at Illinois in 2024, saying he'll likely line up at safety or wide receiver when he joins Bret Bielema's program next fall. But it was clear who the best player on the field was Saturday.

With the outcome in hand after Mt. Carmel secured a last-minute onside kick try by Unity, Rockets coach Scott Hamilton called Sisson, who never left the field on Saturday in his role at safety and also returning kicks, over to the Unity sideline to share a few words with him.

"I told him it's been fun watching him play for three years," Hamilton said, "and wished him nothing but the best of luck."

Unity (9-3) only led once, taking a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Brock Suding. From there, it became the Sisson show. He hit junior running back Asher Kight on a 19-yard touchdown pass with 11:21 remaining in the second quarter and when junior kicker Shade Loudermilk's extra point split the uprights to give Mt. Carmel a 7-6 lead, the Golden Aces never trailed again.

Kight was a solid complement to Sisson, with the 5-11, 180-pound running back adding 174 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown to go along with six receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

"Asher is a fantastic football player, and probably doesn't get enough attention and notoriety," Brewer said. "We actually didn't have him for the last four weeks of the regular season. He played a little bit in the first round, and having him back is a bigger deal than most people realize."

Unity managed to keep the game close thanks to the play of its talented quarterback, too, in Dane Eisenmenger. Facing a 28-9 deficit early in the third quarter, Eisenmenger went to work. The 6-3, 185-pound sophomore wound up throwing four touchdown passes — all four to different Unity senior receivers in Miebach, Dalton O'Neill, Jay Saunders and Aiden Porter — in the second half, but Unity could never trim its deficit to single digits.

Eisenmenger finished 34 of 48 for 415 yards, with Saunders (11 catches for 119 yards), Miebach (six catches for 119 yards), Porter (10 catches for 103 yards) and O'Neill (six catches for 69 yards) doing their part to keep the Rockets within reach.

"I thought our offensive line struggled in trying to run block, but they did a really good job in pass protection," Hamilton said. "Our receivers did a good job getting open and made some really tough catches in there. We would have liked to have been more 50-50 offensively, but we knew we had to throw the ball."

And each time Unity would close the gap on Mt. Carmel, the Golden Aces would respond. Namely Sisson.

After Saunders' 38-yard touchdown catch cut Mt. Carmel's lead to 35-24 with 5:54 left in the third quarter, the Golden Aces scored four minutes later on a perfectly placed 29-yard touchdown pass from Sisson to Mt. Carmel freshman wide receiver Shain Meador to extend its lead to 42-24.

When Unity junior running back Garrett Richardson scored on a 3-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the Rockets' deficit to 42-31 with 11:56 left, Sisson answered three minutes later with a 13-yard touchdown run to push Mt. Carmel's lead back up to 49-31.

"We've seen this out of him a couple times where there are huge games, and he plays his best football," Brewer said. "We challenged him this week and said, 'This is your time to shine.' He's got to be the best player on the field, and it makes you really proud to see him embrace it and not let the moment be too big for him."

Sisson didn't on Saturday. Even with blood on his knuckles after the game from all his falls on the turf and all the plays he made, he was able to soak in the moment amid the Mt. Carmel fans on Hicks Field. And walk off it victorious this time.

"Coach Hamilton is the best coach I've ever played against. Dane and Miebach, they're great players," Sisson said. "They never gave up. That shows the tradition they have here and the pride they have, but we were doing Mt. Carmel football. We were running the ball. The last couple years, we haven't been able to do that here, so this means the world to me."