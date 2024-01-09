‘They take up too much room’: Why a cap on tourists could be next for Venice

Venice's tourism councillor Simone Venturini hopes to better balance the needs of residents, visitors and workers - Bloomberg

Over-burdened Venice will aim to solve long-running problems in 2024 with the introduction of an entry fee for day-trippers and limits on the size of tour groups. The council’s goal, said the city’s tourism councillor Simone Venturini, “is to better balance the needs of residents and workers, and those of visitors to the city”.

Venetians remain dubious, however, that much will change at all.

In 2019 – the last pre-Covid year – the 3.5 million visitors who stayed at least one night in the historic city were augmented by an avalanche of day-trippers: estimates put total arrival numbers at around 20 million. On peak days as many as 80,000 people piled into this delicate gem with a resident population of around 50,000. With the return of crowds after the Covid lull, the figure for 2023 – once all the sums are done – is expected to break that. And many think 2024 will be busier still.

Tourists are currently clogging the city in high season - Getty

In high season – which in Venice is much of the year – the onslaught creates chaos for those living or working in the city, who often find vast tour groups and their guides blocking pedestrian thoroughfares. “Tourists clog the narrow streets, create bottlenecks and generally take up too much room,” commented Jo-Ann Titmarsh, a teacher and long-time Venice resident.

According to Venetian photographer Francesco Allegretto, the issue has become an obsession for locals who feel oppressed – even threatened – by the tourist mass. “They move like great flocks of sheep, unaware of anyone else around. At times I feel that if I don’t get out of their way they’ll just run me down,” he said, describing running the gauntlet of crowds on his three-minute walk from his home to his studio. “They move so slowly, and spread out to fill the whole street.”

Legislation due to go into effect in June 2024 will limit the size of organised groups in public places to 25, with a crackdown on unauthorised guides and a ban on the use of loudspeakers to impart information. Trade councillor Sebastiano Costalonga told the press that the administration wanted “strict rules respecting the fragility of Venice, its traffic flow and the interaction between visitors and those who live there”.

Residents worry the tourist tax won't make a difference on the crowds - Getty

Daniela Zamperetti, who works at Venice’s civic museums, is sceptical. The 25-person limit has been in place inside museums for many years. “Instead of one group of 50 people, you simply find yourself with two groups of 25 side-by-side. It really doesn’t change much.”

In fact, the only thing that changes, she said, is the mood of the guides. Professional guides are paid according to the number of people in their group: if they have to double their workload to generate the same income, they will be the big losers under the new rules.

Threatened last September with the possibility of inclusion on Unesco’s “World Heritage in Danger” list, Venice’s city council swiftly activated a long-stalled decision on charging a fee to enter the lagoon city and its islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello. It remains to be seen what effect the move will have on visitor numbers.

On 29 designated super-busy days in the spring and summer of 2024, anyone over the age of 14 entering the city will have to prove they have an exemption, or pay a €5 (£4.31) fee. The exemptions are numerous: residents, obviously, and those born in Venice; anyone with an overnight stay booked in the city; anyone entering for work, study, medical care, or business.

There are certain people exempt from the tax including residents and those born in Venice - Getty

The exemption for people visiting resident relations “up to the third degree of kinship” has caused much head-scratching and considerable mirth among locals who are wondering how anyone will be able to prove this, and whether it means blood relations or relations by marriage.

The scope for complications and misunderstandings seems endless, as Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro himself admitted when presenting the launch of the booking system. He described it as “a pilot scheme for reservations”, adding: “There are going to be problems of course, but we’re humble enough to believe that we can have a go and make the necessary adjustments.”

For 2024 the entry fee has been fixed at €5, to be paid in advance through a website (cda.ve.it) scheduled to go online in mid-January. Even those exempted from payment will need to register to obtain a QR code to be shown at spot-checks at main points of entrance. If you pitch up unaware of the rules, you can pay on arrival.

For the time being, there’s a fee but no limits to the numbers who can pay to enter the city, causing opponents of the scheme to accuse Brugnaro of a cynical, toothless move to placate Unesco and keep Venice off the list of shame, where it would have joined sites facing far greater existential threats, such as the historic centre of Odesa in Ukraine and archeological sites in war-torn Yemen.

The city will make no money from the experiment which, according to city council figures, will cost €3 million (£2.58 million) to run, while generating about €700,000 (£603,000) in income. “We just want to assess the effect and the efficiency of this booking system,” Brugnaro told the Italian press.

Should the pilot system work, following years will see a sliding scale of fees up to €10 (£8.62) depending on how busy the city is and – perhaps – a cap on entry numbers. But with mechanisms already in place to ease block-booking of entry slots for passengers of cruise liners – which no longer ply central waterways, but do dock nearby – and for large tour companies, Venetians are asking whether even this measure would change the relationship between visitors and locals who feel that these are precisely the arrivals who are most oblivious to their plight.

Locals would prefer to encourage more sensitive tourists. As chairman of Save Venice, a non-profit organisation responsible for preserving art and architectural treasures across the city, Frederick Ilchman is a frequent visitor to the city. He acknowledges that he’s part of the problem. “When I visit Venice of course I’m a tourist too, so I’m part of the crowds in the narrow streets and on the vaporettos,” said Ilchman. “But I try to be a good tourist,” he added. “I don’t stop suddenly at the top of a bridge or block pedestrian traffic to take a photo.”