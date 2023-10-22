Too much LSU, not enough offense for Army in crushing shutout loss to No. 19 ranked Tigers

Remember the days when the college football all-stars used to match up with the defending Super Bowl champs before every football season? The NFL team almost always came out on top, though it was competitive in most instances.

It wasn’t so close last night before 101,776 Homecoming fans in Baton Rouge. Army doesn’t have the blue-chip recruits and superior talent as LSU seems to bring in every year and then send to the pros. The No. 19 Tigers were just quicker, stronger and more elusive than the Black Knights on a warm evening in Death Valley. Head coach Jeff Monken praised the never-say-quit attitude of his valiant squad but the harsh reality was a 62-0 setback – or “butt whuppin’’’ as Monken put it – that ranks as the worst shutout loss in 134 seasons of West Point football. Just about the only setback that could compare was a 77-7 thrashing by eventual No. 4 Nebraska to open the 1972 season at home.

At the game’s conclusion, Monken shared a warm moment with LSU coach Brian Kelly, who earned his 300th career victory.

What takeaway did Monken have? “Try to never play them again,’’ he quipped. “That’s a well-coached team, super talented, a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback that’s fast, big. I mean, they look like an NFL team out there. They’re fantastic.’’

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is billed as a Heisman hopeful and left no doubts among his followers. In just one half of action, completed 11 of 15 throws for 279 yards and three touchdowns, adding to his gaudy numbers that make him the top-rated collegiate quarterback in the nation. Daniels has completed 73 percent of his throws for 2,294 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“That kid is so good,’’ Monken said. “When he throws the football he just puts it on the money. They beat us with some double moves and we got out of position a couple times and then the speed beat us a couple times.’’

LSU hit the 500-yard total offense mark with only minutes to spare, and then tacked on a 67-yard touchdown run by Trey Holly with 40 seconds left, boosting the ledger to 570 yards. It marked only the eighth time in Monken’s 10 seasons that Army allowed 500 yards and ranks fourth-worst.

This was just one game, of course. More troubling is a four-game tailspin that has dropped Army to 2-5, which will be unable to reach the required six wins against FBS foes before the Dec. 3 bowl announcements. The Black Knights will have to set their sights on re-claiming the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy but must beat 7-0 Air Force in Denver on Nov. 4 and 3-4 Navy on Dec. 9 in Foxborough, Mass.

“We’ve just got to have a short-term memory,’’ said Army linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, noting that Massachusetts visits West Point next Saturday. “The new season starts (Sunday).’’

A 19-0 loss to Troy a week ago was Army’s first offensive shutout in 111 games, dating back to a 35-0 loss at Stanford in Monken’s second game at the helm – these are the only three since the start of the 2009 season. It’s the first time Army has been shut out in consecutive games since weeks four and five (South Florida, TCU) of the winless 2003 season, leading to the firing of Todd Berry one week later.

The Black Knights headed into its second career meeting with LSU without three important offensive starters: quarterback Bryson Daily (whose return from a right-leg injury is unknown), wide receiver Isaiah Alston and tight end Josh Lingenfelter. Army turned to freshman quarterback Champ Harris for his first collegiate start – he said he had had a couple high school games for Saint Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) on ESPN but this forum was certainly bigger. Harris led seven drives in the first half, none more than 30 yards in length and two ending with an interception (he now has three).

Freshman Larry Robinson stepped in after halftime to get some experience, twice leading the Black Knights into LSU territory but both drives ended on downs and one by a very poor interception. Sophomore Dewayne Coleman got four snaps in the final minutes.

The lone bright spot was the tenacious play of freshman running back Kanye Udoh. His 108 yards on 21 carries put him over 100 yards for consecutive weeks, a feat rarely achieved by a plebe – the last time an Army freshman achieved this was 2000. Aside from Udoh, eight ball carriers amassed only 43 yards on 22 carries.

Army’s offensive futility has been extended to 131 minutes and 43 seconds, or early in the fourth quarter of the 27-24 loss to Boston College on Oct. 7.

Army came in as a 33-point underdog and went into halftime down 38-0. Led by Daniels, LSU scored on four of its first five drives, covering 75, 92, 33 and 37 yards, then settled for a field goal on the sixth and ate up 72 yards on three plays two minutes before the break for a fifth touchdown.

In the first quarter Logan Diggs scored on a 2-yard run and Daniels found Brian Thomas Jr. on an 86-yard scoring play. In the second period, Thomas scored on an 8-yard pass, Daniels was successful on a second rushing attempt from the Army 1, Damian Ramos hit a 35-yard field goal and Daniels found Malik Nabers on a 51-yard play.

“They are extremely talented players who are really, really quick, really fast and really agile,’’ Ciarlo said. “They made our guys miss a lot of times.’’

The game well in hand, Garrett Nussmeir filled in for Daniels and guided four scoring drives. Nabers caught a 51-yard TD pass, Ramos booted a 32-yard field goal, Noah Cain scored from 2 yards and Holly added the final burst from 67.

“Our guys fought as hard as they could,’’ Monken said. “We made mistakes … it’s hard to play mistake-free football. We made mistakes, they got up early and they didn’t let their foot off the gas.’’

Notes: The last time Army surrendered 500 yards of offense was Wake Forest (638) in a wild 70-56 shootout at Michie Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021. Yale gained 625 on Sept. 27, 2014, and Ohio State had 586 on Sept. 16, 2017, to rank No. 2 and 3 during the Monken era. ... This marks the fifth time Army has allowed 50-plus points under Monken (70 vs. Wake; 52 vs. Hawaii in 2019, North Texas in 2017 and Western Kentucky in 2014). ... This is the third time Army has dropped four in a row under Monken. In 2015 it was Rice, Air Force, Tulane, Rutgers and Navy; in 2019 it was Tulsa, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, San Jose State and Air Force ... Army has been shut out by 35-or-more points 15 times covering 1,297 career games.

Worst shutout losses by Army

62 – at LSU, 2023

55 – Baylor, 1979

51 – v. Navy, 1973

48 – at Pittsburgh, 1981

48 – at Notre Dame, 1974

45 – Penn State, 1972

45 – v. Notre Dame, 1969

45 – Cornell, 1940

44 – at Rutgers, 2002

42 – v. Notre Dame, 1983

42 – at Penn State, 1971

41 – at Tulane, 1997

40 – Pittsburgh, 1979

35 – at Stanford, 2004

35 – at Notre Dame, 1966

