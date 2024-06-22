Too much diving: Portugal's Leão banned for next match at Euros

Portugal's Rafael Leao (L) and Turkey's Samet Akaydin (on the ground) fight for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Portugal at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Portugal forward Rafael Leão is the fourth player to miss the final group match at Euro 2024 due to suspension - but stands out because both of his yellow cards came for diving.

Leão was booked for diving in the first match against the Czech Republic. He was guilty of the same offence against Turkey on Saturday and as a result will miss next week's match against Georgia.

Turkey's Abdülkerim Bardakci also saw yellow for the second time in that game and is suspended against the Czech Republic. The other man not elible after two bookings is Spain midfielder Rodri who has to sit out the match against Albania.

Also out is Scotland's Ryan Porteus who was red-carded in the tournament opener against Germany and banned for the other two matches against Switzerland and Hungary.

Players have to sit out one match if they receive two yellow cards until the quarter-final stage. Afterwards all previous yellows are scrapped so that players who get a second yellow in the semis won't miss the final.