‘Too many unknowns and not enough evidence:’ 2024 Jags draft grade

There’s no more cramming for the test. The choices have been made. The instant results are all over the board.

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Draft Class is made of eight players with a heavy lean on athleticism and defense.

If you look around the media world, you’ll find grades from a B- to A for what Trent Baalke and the front office delivered to the roster last weekend.

In my opinion, it feels more like a C grade. While there’s plenty of hope, I think there’s too many unknowns and not enough evidence the Jags landed players that can help immediately and down the road.

The first rounder was a very good pick in Brian Thomas, Jr. The Jags helped their offense and helped Trevor Lawrence with a player that adds to the wide receiver room and will make defenses defend the entire field.

I think the second-round pick of Maason Smith could be the make-or-break selection of the draft. The LSU defensive tackle has a high ceiling and is a freaky athlete. He also comes with a heavy injury history and not enough production.

The third-round pick of Jarrian Jones is one I like, but will he make an immediate impact for the Jaguars. He certainly brings depth and excitement to the cornerback room, but he will have to supplant Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby or Darnell Savage to get on the field this fall.

The rest of the draft falls in the usual bucket of unknowns and hopefully, the Jaguars hit on one or two prospects. They continue to add beef to the trenches and got some help on special teams too.

I think the Jaguars did fine, but it’s going to be a wait and see draft class for the most part. If this draft hits, the Jaguars will have a chance to contend for a long time with the core players they already have on the roster.

Here’s more of our conversation about the NFL Draft on the Brent & Austen Show. You can listen daily to the show on the new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network from 10am-1pm. You can find the network here on www.actionnewsjax.com or on the Action News Jax App.

