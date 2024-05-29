Too many options: What Real Madrid midfield can look like next season

With the Champions League final on the horizon and Toni Kroos’ departure imminent, Real Madrid fans are wondering as to how their team’s midfield would shape up for the next season.

The Merengues boast perhaps the best young talents in the world, specially in the midfield which comprises of Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelién Tchouameni, and the Ballon D’or winner, Luka Modrić, whose future is still up in the air.

Moreover, according to Diario AS, Arda Güler is seen as a versatile player, who in addition to playing as a right winger or a number 10, can also play solely as a midfielder.

So the question that remains on everyone’s minds is: How can this midfield potentially shape up?

Fede Valverde has shown over years how pivotal he is to this side and can play in different positions. In the 2022/23 season, he had an advanced role, scoring as many as 12 goals that year.

However, this year the Uruguayan has been assigned a rather central or defensive role. He provides immense work rate both defensively and offensively and also covers for Dani Carvajal when the Spaniard makes attacking runs.

His importance can be seen by the fact that he has played a part in 53 out of the 54 games Real Madrid have played this season, further showing his importance and Carlo Ancelotti’s trust in his abilities.

Aurelién Tchouameni has also played a significant role and has even played as a centre-back in Militão and Nacho’s absence. Los Blancos still remain unbeaten this season whenever the Frenchman is part of the starting lineup.

When the defensive midfielder is not in the lineup, his absence has been felt. The men in white have lost just twice this season, and in both games, Tchouaméni did not start, but did come off the bench in both the matches.

With Kylian Mbappe’s potential arrival – according to MARCA – Jude Bellingham may shift to the role he had at Borussia Dortmund and be more of a number 8, rather than a number 10 – like he has been this season.

Another player who is promised more minutes in Kroos’ absence is Eduardo Camavinga. Real Madrid are understood to not make any additions to the midfield as Camavinga and even Arda Güler would receive more minutes.

Camavinga has shown his versatility during his stint at the club by playing at different positions. Although he has been more of a backup this year, that may change from the upcoming season.

Filling the void Toni Kroos left would not be easy and Real Madrid can look for targets in the market, however, the German’s ability to control the game, see what no one can see on the pitch and bypass the opposition press with ease, are qualities that most midfielders in the modern game may not possess.

Moreover, Luka Modrić’s future is unknown but even if he does stay, the maestro will have a rotational role like he did this season. Dani Ceballos is another name, but his performances in the previous few games have not entirely been convincing for the fans or the higher-ups at the club.

Despite Kroos’ departure, Carlo Ancelotti will be spoiled for choice in the midfield as each player offers something different and it will be a dilemma to chose from, with Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Aurelién Tchouaméni possibly being the sure shot starters as Real Madrid head into the new era.