Too Many Mouths to Feed for LSU?

Another thrilling week of college football betting is upon us. If you’re sizing up the Week 9 odds, we point you in the right direction with our favorite picks and predictions: from sides and totals to team and player props.

DEVITO BACK IN CHARGE

Tommy DeVito has been listed as the starting quarterback for Syracuse's Saturday encounter with Florida State, though you could hardly blame the guy for wanting a breather.

DeVito was knocked out of last Friday's home loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers in the third quarter after taking repeated hard hits. he was sacked nine times in all in that defeat, bringing the Orange's season total to a whopping 35 sacks – easily the most in the country. Clayton Welsh will be on standby if any further damage is done to DeVito, who has thrown for 1,635 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The Seminoles come in having recorded just two total sacks in their past three games, but they had six versus Louisville on September 21, and this Syracuse offensive line is even worse. We like the home team to cover as a double-digit favorite.

HUNTLEY NOT DONE YET

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley might not play this weekend against visiting California, but he hasn't been lost for the season. Huntley took some punishing hits in last week's win over Arizona State and is dealing with an upper-body injury that was first thought to be season ending.

But Huntley will reportedly return at some point this season and, though there was some question over his available for this weekend, Huntley told reporters he plans on facing the Golden Bears. Huntley has been sensational so far this season with 1,564 passing yards and nine touchdown passes against just one interception.

Huntley might be at full strength this weekend but there's a good chance he won't be, and it's hard to see him leading Utah to 30-plus points against a Cal team that hasn't allowed that many in a game all season. We favor the Under on Utah's team total.

MORE HELP FOR JOE?

Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy candidacy has a full head of steam and the LSU quarterback might be in for another boost this weekend.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is hoping to return versus Auburn Saturday for his first game action since suffering a foot injury in the Tigers' September 21 victory over Vanderbilt. And while the Tigers' offense hasn't missed a beat in Marshall's absence – averaging an incredible 50.1 points per game on the season – the return of Marshall should make things even tougher on opposing defenses. Marshall has 20 receptions for 304 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

Marshall's comeback should solidify Burrow as the man to beat in the Heisman race, but it does put a damper on the props for the Tigers' two other marquee receivers. This might be a good weekend to fade both Justin Jefferson and JaMarr Chase on their respective yardage props, particularly against a challenging Tigers defense.

WELCOME BACK!

The Maryland Terrapins will be undoubtedly thrilled to have running back Anthony McFarland Jr. at full strength for Saturday's encounter with host Minnesota.

McFarland missed last week's loss to Indiana and played just four snaps the week before in a defeat at Purdue after suffering an ankle injury. However, head coach Mike Locksley says he expects the redshirt sophomore to be back in action against the Golden Gophers. McFarland is having a terrific season with the Terrapins, rushing for 340 yards and seven touchdowns (on 5.2 yards per carry) while adding nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland is 2-1 SU and ATS in three games this season in which McFarland has rushed for 75-plus yards and while the Gophers have a stout defense, the Terrapins should do enough on offense to cover as 17-point underdogs.