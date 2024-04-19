'Too many fantasists in squad'

[BBC]

We asked you which of Livingston's out-of-contract players you'd been keen to keep beyond the summer.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Del: Time to find out who rates themselves beyond their performances this season or who's going to be honest. Too many fantasists in the squad.

Anon: If we can keep hold of Jamie Brandon, Jason Holt, Andrew Shinnie and Tete Yengi we'll be doing well, The rest can go, though can't see any one of them wanting to stay if David Martindale is still there.

Malky: Livi need a mass clearout as it's inevitable we're going down. Anderson, Holt and Shamal George are the three players I'd try and keep to build around.