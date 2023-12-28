Too little too late for Tottenham as Brighton win six-goal thriller

Joao Pedro celebrates scoring his second penalty on the night to make it 4-0 Brighton - Glyn Kirk/AFP

On this evidence there is one team that should be challenging for a Champions League place. And it is not Tottenham Hotspur. Brighton were simply brilliant and fully deserving of a victory that capped an incredible 2023 and strengthened their own hopes of once again qualifying for European football.

But Tottenham? They could have gone back above Manchester City and into fourth with a win but it felt like a game too many as they limp towards the transfer window opening and with head coach Ange Postecoglou already making it plain that he needs reinforcements.

There has been so much praise, and rightly so, for Postecoglou but he needs help. “Angeball” cannot succeed with this personnel on an evening when the magic wore off a little. There was a hugely impressive late rally, with two goals that distorted Brighton’s dominance, and even the glimmer of an incredible, improbable comeback. But do not be fooled. Brighton absolutely deserved this and more.

There were no excuses. Spurs were missing a host of players but Brighton, a club with fewer resources, could top that. They had even more out and had to make more changes.

Spurs were on the front foot but were then knocked out of their stride as Brighton scored twice in 12 minutes. They claimed two goals but could have had three or four and, in footballing parlance, gave Spurs a right going over.

Postecoglou is missing centre-halves but his defence, of four full-backs, has a soft underbelly and it was exposed as Brighton sensed the vulnerability and pressed hard.

Guglielmo Vicario twice denied Danny Welbeck, although the striker really had to take the second chance, before Jack Hinshelwood showed his team-mate the way. It owed much to a skilful dribble by Joao Pedro across the face of the penalty area before he offloaded to the right-back. The 18-year-old’s rising shot appeared to be too central but the power caught out Vicario and Brighton were ahead.

Jack Hinshelwood blasts the ball into the roof of the net - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Like Spurs, the home side were missing a host of key players, but they were coping far better and one of the replacements, Jan Paul van Hecke, almost doubled the lead when he rose to meet a corner and thumped his header against a post.

There was a melee before the ball was cleared, with Van Hecke leading the demands for a penalty. Replays showed that Dejan Kulusevski had pulled Welbeck’s shirt as he attempted to reach the rebound and referee Jarred Gillett was eventually called over to the screen by Var Peter Bankes. The penalty was rightly given and Pedro rolled the ball confidently into the corner of the net. It was the Brazilian’s seventh penalty of the season – the most by any player in Europe’s top five leagues – and he was brimming with confidence; as were Brighton.

Postecoglou had already signalled that Spurs need to move swiftly in the January transfer window,with Cristian Romero ruled out for up to five weeks and Micky van de Ven yet to return, and unfortunately for him here was more irrefutable evidence of the need for that.

There was more. The ball broke to James Milner on the edge of the area, after Facundo Buonanotte was crowded out, and he curled a shot beyond Vicario only for it to rebound back off the same post Van Hecke had struck. Spurs were like a punch-drunk boxer fumbling for the ropes and praying for the bell.

They needed the half to end – but it did not before they should have conceded again when Pedro Porro’s appalling backpass was collected by Pedro, who was through on goal and tried to chip Vicario only for the goalkeeper to claw it away for a corner. It was a let-off and Brighton almost paid the price when Richarlison’s shot deflected against the outside of the post as Spurs broke.

Richarlison shows his frustration after striking the post - Gareth Fuller/PA

He had another chance. Son Heung-min stole back possession early in the second half before Richarlison swivelled and shot wide as Spurs finally began to exert some pressure. They went even closer when Destiny Udogie had a shot blocked by Van Hecke and Jason Steele parried his close-range follow-up. Richarlison, who had two efforts correctly ruled out for offside, showed his frustration by pushing Pedro in the face.

How Brighton hit back. A corner was played short to substitute Pervis Estupinan, who weighed it up before executing a wonderfully powerful drive that had Vicario clutching at air and the home fans gasping in appreciation.

Guglielmo Vicario powerless to stop Pervis Estupinan's rocket - Julian Finney/Getty Images

They were soon roaring again. Substitute Evan Ferguson took a pass inside the area, then a touch, and Giovani Lo Celso lunged in. The penalty was given and Pedro did what he does best as he waited for Vicario to commit before finding the net.

Maybe it was too easy for Brighton as they allowed Spurs a goal back after Kulusevski intercepted a pass, Son squared and substitute Alejo Veliz finished – although Spurs were not finished and Porro’s cross was met by Ben Davies, who headed in from a couple of yards.

It made for a panicky ending. Spurs kept going and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck a post before Porro’s fierce follow-up was blocked by Estupinan. A goal then and who knows? But Brighton deserved the points.

Brighton vs Tottenham: as it happened

10:04 PM GMT

Happy night for Brighton fans

LOVE this team! 💙🤍

09:58 PM GMT

Good year for Brighton

2023 has been a great year for Brighton 🙌

09:57 PM GMT

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min speaking to PLP

“It is a very disappointing performance. This is not how we’ve approached the season. This performance was nowhere near the level we want to play at. We know what our mistakes were but now is not the time to point fingers at each other because the games are coming fast. “We have to talk about the first half and the early parts of the second half rather than the end. We know we have to play like that from minute one. We have to take the lesson again and move on. Every team is strong in the Premier League and if we’re not playing like the last 15 minutes in every game we’re going to struggle and this has to be a big wake-up call. “Before they scored the goal we had good pressures and a couple of actions where we could have done better. Brighton were more clinical than us and then the penalties caused big problems for us. We have to be more focused on the penalty, it is a big detail. The first half was not our game and not us. We have to take a big, big session.”

09:54 PM GMT

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou speaking to the BBC

“It is fair to say we looked like a tired team today, which is understandable. We’ve asked a lot of these players for a very long time and we lacked a little bit of energy today. They are a good team and we struggled to cope with them. We hung in there and that’s all you can ask for, they left everything out there. “There are no grumbles from me with the penalties. They were clear and obvious. It’s amazing that VAR picks up everything apart from a tackle that maybe puts out another of our players. “There were positives at the end this group of players are giving everything at the moment. It is demanding to play the football we ask and they are doing it week in week out. It’s not for a lack of effort. “We haven’t been able to give the players a break at all and what we ask is pretty taxing.”

09:49 PM GMT

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck speaking to Amazon Prime

On Pervis Estupiñán’s goal:

“It was incredible. We’ve given him a bit of stick because he’s taken a few opportunities where he has struck the ball from distance but today was incredible. “He’s been out for a while and everybody is over the moon for him. “You’ve got to get the technique right first and foremost and I think once the ball left his boot he knew that was in. It was a beautiful goal, and one he will remember forever.”

On Brighton’s 2023:

“It’s been incredible. One that not many would have foresaw coming. We’ve done well and set the standards of where we want to be and we can only build upon that now. We want more, we have hungry people within the club and we want to keep on getting better and better. “Even today we won 4-2 but we’re still disappointed for conceding two goals. There is always room for improvement.”

09:48 PM GMT

Nervy ending for Brighton?

When Brighton went 4-0 up with 15 minutes to go, all of their fans must have relaxed knowing the three points was absolutely guaranteed. But there were some nerves inside the AMEX when Tottenham got two goals back and they probably should have got at least a third in added time.

Never in doubt… 😅

09:44 PM GMT

Leaking goals

19 - Since the start of November, Spurs have conceded the joint-most goals in the Premier League (19, along with Nottingham Forest), while they have the highest xG against total in this period (21.4). Volatile.

09:39 PM GMT

Crazy night at the AMEX

What a game!



What a game!

It ends 4-2 to Brighton at the Amex 🔵⚪️

09:32 PM GMT

Full-time

Jarred Gillett blows the full-time whistle and Brighton win a crazy match 4-2. When they went 4-0 up with 15 minutes to go they thought it would be the easiest of finishes to the game but it ended up being a nervy ending as Tottenham got two goals back.

09:29 PM GMT

90+7 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

Lo Celso finds Son at the back post but his volley hits the side netting. Another chance in added time there for Tottenham.

09:27 PM GMT

90+5 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

Hojbjerg hits the post and then Porro’s shot is blocked by Estupinan for a corner which is headed away. Tottenham could have easily brought it back to 4-3 there.

09:26 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

It is all Tottenham at the moment and Brighton are hanging on, counting down the minutes.

09:25 PM GMT

90+3 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

Lallana is going to come on for Brighton in place of Pedro. Dunk is back up and running.

09:24 PM GMT

90+1 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

Veliz turns really well inside Brighton’s box but his shot is blocked. Kulusevski then has shot from the edge of the box but it does not trouble the Brighton goal. Dunk has gone down with some cramp.

09:23 PM GMT

90 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

There will be nine minutes of added time at the end of this crazy match. Brighton are looking so nervy again and Tottenham are on the attack again inside the Brighton box, but Gil chooses the wrong option.

09:22 PM GMT

89 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

Son goes down in the Brighton box wanting a penalty after contact with Estupinan but that is never going to be given a penalty. Moments later Tottenham want another penalty for handball but nothing given again.

09:20 PM GMT

88 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 2

Tottenham have a free-kick on the left around 30 yards out but Porro’s delivery is a very poor one. It has way too much on it and goes out for a goal-kick.

09:18 PM GMT

Goal stands

Davies was just onside so it is now 4-2.

09:18 PM GMT

GOAL! Davies gets another one back

Is this game truly dead? You would imagine so but Tottenham have got a second. Porro plays a delightful ball to the far post and Davies heads home. VAR will check this as it was very close to being offside...

09:16 PM GMT

82 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 1

Since the goal was scored Kulusevski has been down receiving treatment. In winning the ball from Dunk Kulusevski was caught. It looks awful when you slow it down but it is not as bad as the slow-motion replays make it appear. Dunk is now banned for Brighton’s next game against West Ham.

09:14 PM GMT

GOAL! Veliz gets goal back for Tottenham

Tottenham get a goal back. Dunk is dispossessed by Kulusevski deep in his own half and Son has it in the Brighton box. Instead of shooting he finds Veliz at the back post. He takes one touch and then sneaks it into the near post for his first goal for Tottenham.

Tottenham gets one back!



Tottenham gets one back!

Alejo Veliz scores his first goal for Spurs 👀

09:10 PM GMT

78 minutes: Brighton 4 Tottenham 0

Porro is very lucky not to be booked for a late challenge on Pedro.

09:09 PM GMT

GOAL! Pedro scores second from the spot

Like in the first half he sends Vicario the wrong way and slots into the right corner to make it 4-0. That is the eighth penalty he has scored this season.

Joao Pedro with an ice-cold finish from the spot 🥶



That's his 2nd penalty of the night and his 8th penalty goal this season ⚽️



Joao Pedro with an ice-cold finish from the spot 🥶

That's his 2nd penalty of the night and his 8th penalty goal this season ⚽️

09:06 PM GMT

Penalty to Brighton

Brighton are going to have the chance to make it 4-0. Ferguson has the ball in the Tottenham box and Lo Celso gets none of the ball coming from behind and Jarred Gillett is in no doubt giving the penalty. Pedro to take the penalty...

09:03 PM GMT

71 minutes: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Not long after coming on Moder is booked for blocking Tottenham from taking a quick free-kick.

09:02 PM GMT

70 minutes: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

It is substitution central as Veliz has come on for Tottenham in place of Johnson.

09:00 PM GMT

68 minutes: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Roberto de Zerbi is making a double change himself as Ferguson and Moder come on for Welbeck and Milner.

08:58 PM GMT

65 minutes: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

After that goal, Ange Postecoglou made a double change as Sarr and Richarlison came off for Lo Celso and Gil.

08:56 PM GMT

GOAL! Estupinan with stunner

WHAT A GOAL! On his return from injury Estupinan scores a stunner. From around 25 yards out he fires a bullet into the top right-hand corner. Vicario had no chance. Brighton 3-0 up and that should be game, set and match.

What a hit from Estupiñán! 🚀



What a hit from Estupiñán! 🚀

On his first game back from injury, the Ecuadorian scores a screamer! 💥

08:55 PM GMT

Goal ruled out

For the second time in this second half, Richarlison thinks he has got a goal back for Tottenham. Kulusevski feeds a cute ball through to Richarlison and he slots home past Steele, but the offside flag is up. Good decision from the linesman as replays show the Brazilian was offside.

08:51 PM GMT

59 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Roberto de Zerbi makes his second change of the night as Baleba replaces Buonanotte.

08:50 PM GMT

58 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

VAR did check a possible handball from Richarlison inside his own penalty area but nothing given.

08:50 PM GMT

57 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Son goes down way too easily inside the Brighton box and wants a penalty but that is never a penalty. Moments later Richarlison is booked for a foul on Pedro, who went down rolling around holding his face. There was contact near Pedro’s face but there was not that much contact.

08:48 PM GMT

55 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Udogie should score. He finds himself inside the Brighton box and his first effort is blocked and then his second is saved.

08:46 PM GMT

54 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

So close for Richarlison. Brighton lose possession deep in their own half and the ball is fed into Richarlison. He takes one touch, swivels and tries to find the far corner but it goes whiskers wide of the post. He should have hit the target.

Moments later the Brazilian has a shot saved but he was offside.

08:43 PM GMT

51 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Milner tries to find Welbeck with a low-drilled cross but Vicario smothers it. At the other end Johnson tries to find Son at the back post but his cross never reaches him.

08:41 PM GMT

49 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Brighton have the first corner of the second half. Milner to take an inswinger from the left. He swings it in and Vicario tries to punch it away but looks very unconvincing. He flaps at it and it goes behind for another Brighton corner. Three corners now in succession for Brighton but the third is headed away by Tottenham.

08:38 PM GMT

Goal ruled out

Richarlison thinks he has got a goal back inside the first minute of the second half but he was clearly offside and the flag went up early.

08:37 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton have made a change at the break as Igor is replaced by Estupinan, who is back from injury tonight.

08:29 PM GMT

Teenage goals

19 - Brighton have scored 19 goals via teenage players in the Premier League in 2023; more than every other team to have played in the competition this year combined (16). Fearless.

08:21 PM GMT

Half-time

Son tries to find the far corner from the edge of the box but his effort just goes wide. There is the half-time whistle and Brighton lead 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Joao Pedro from the spot.

08:19 PM GMT

45+3 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Tottenham have a corner towards the end of stoppage time at the end of the first half. Porro takes it from the left but Pedro gets his head on it first.

08:18 PM GMT

45+1 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Tottenham could have got a goal back. Richarlison takes a first-time hit from the edge of the box and it strikes the outside of the post. The shot was always curling wide.

08:17 PM GMT

45 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Brighton should be 3-0 up. Porro’s terrible misplaced pass gives Pedro a free run at Tottenham’s goal. A poor touch puts him slightly wider and he tries to chip Vicario. The Tottenham goalkeeper gets a touch on it to push it wide. Pedro should have scored. There will be five minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

A huge save from Vicario! 🧤



Joao Pedro comes close to scoring his second of the evening

08:13 PM GMT

43 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Buonanotte has been booked for not retreating from a Tottenham free-kick.

08:10 PM GMT

39 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

This game is end-to-end and Tottenham have made a number of entries into the Brighton box. Son has a shot this time but it is blocked.

08:08 PM GMT

Goal ruled out

Buonanotte thinks he has made it 3-0 to Brighton but the offside flag is immediately up. Welbeck plays a great dinked ball in behind the Tottenham defence and Buonanotte’s first-time finish is sublime, but he was clearly offside.

08:05 PM GMT

33 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Huge opportunity missed by Johnson. Porro plays a superb ball forward to Johnson, who is running towards the Brighton goal. His first touch is a poor one and his strike is blocked by Igor. Had his first touch been better he had Richarlison and Son in acres of space to his left.

08:03 PM GMT

32 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Milner hits the post! Brighton are inches away from making it 3-0. He strikes from the edge of the Tottenham box and his curling effort beats Vicario but comes back off the post.

08:01 PM GMT

30 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

With the yellow card for the penalty incident Kulusevski will now miss Tottenham’s next game against Bournemouth.

08:00 PM GMT

29 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Welbeck pressurises Davies high up the pitch and ends up winning Brighton a corner on the right. Gross sends it in but Richarlison heads it away.

07:58 PM GMT

27 minutes: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Son goes for goal from the edge of the Brighton box but his effort is deflected behind for a corner. Porro takes but Igor heads it away. Tottenham then come back on the attack and Johnson fires a great ball across the box but Richarlison cannot quite get on the end of it.

07:54 PM GMT

GOAL! Pedro scores

Pedro goes for a slow run-up but he sends Vicario the wrong way and slots the penalty into the bottom left corner. 2-0 Brighton.

Brighton doubles their lead! 🙌



Joao Pedro calmly slots the ball into the bottom left corner from the spot



Brighton doubles their lead! 🙌

Joao Pedro calmly slots the ball into the bottom left corner from the spot

07:53 PM GMT

Penalty to Brighton

Jarred Gillett changes his on-field decision and awards Brighton a penalty. Kulusevski has been booked for the foul on Welbeck. Pedro to take...

07:53 PM GMT

21 minutes: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Referee Jarred Gillett has stopped play and will go over to the monitor. Kulusevski was blatantly pulling Welbeck’s shirt just as the Brighton forward was about to smash the ball inside the six-yard box and it looks like a penalty.

07:51 PM GMT

20 minutes: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Brighton have their first corner of the night after Porro blocks Pedro’s cross. It is swung in by Gross and van Hecke’s header hits the post. The Brighton players then go nuts appealing for a penalty. VAR is checking...

07:48 PM GMT

17 minutes: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Brighton have another chance. The ball is shifted to Pedro on the left-hand side of the penalty area. He cuts inside onto his right and fires at goal but it is straight at Vicario.

07:43 PM GMT

GOAL! Hinshelwood gets Brighton's opener

Brighton take the lead. Pedro cuts in from the left onto his right and just keeps dribbling across the edge of the box. He feeds it to 18-year-old Hinshelwood on the right in acres of space, who smashes it past Vicario. 1-0 Brighton.

Hinshelwood opens the scoring!



Hinshelwood opens the scoring!

Brighton's early pressure is rewarded with an early goal ⚽️

07:40 PM GMT

9 minutes: Brighton 0 Tottenham 0

It has certainly been an end-to-end start to this match and there could have already been two or three goals, not even 10 minutes into the game.

07:38 PM GMT

6 minutes: Brighton 0 Tottenham 0

Brilliant save from Vicario to deny Welbeck. The ball falls to Welbeck just inside the Tottenham box and he hits it with his stronger right foot. But Vicario springs to his left to make a diving save. It was a terrific save but Welbeck should have buried that.

Danny Welbeck (centre) denied by Guglielmo Vicario - Ian Walton/AP

07:36 PM GMT

5 minutes: Brighton 0 Tottenham 0

Early chance for Welbeck. He plays a great one-two with Gilmour on the left-hand side of the penalty area and he opens his body up to hit with his right. His shot is saved by Vicario.

07:35 PM GMT

4 minutes: Brighton 0 Tottenham 0

He hits the wall. That was a very poor free-kick. The Brighton wall did its job.

07:34 PM GMT

3 minutes: Brighton 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham have a free-kick in a dangerous area centrally as Igor Julio takes down Johnson. It is around 25 yards out and Porro will take...

07:32 PM GMT

1 minute: Brighton 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham make their first foray forward in the first minute as Kulusevski has it on the left. He tries to find a teammate centrally but his cross is cleared away.

07:31 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way on the south coast.

07:27 PM GMT

Action nearly upon us

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are moments away from kick-off at the AMEX Stadium.

07:25 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Brighton: Steele, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor Julio, Milner, Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Verbruggen, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Estupinan, Baker-Boaitey, Barrington.

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Gil, Dier, Lo Celso, Phillips, Veliz, Alonso, Donley, Dorrington.

07:23 PM GMT

Ange Postecoglou speaking to Amazon Prime

“We had the day off [for Christmas] which is pretty rare. We let the boys have time with the family. I was on my own and my family went away and forgot about me, but it was nice! “It’s always a tricky period. You have a lot of games and we have a well-chronicled injury list - as do Brighton.”

On Emerson Royal playing at centre-back:

“Emerson has played there a little bit. I think it is going to be a similar type of game [to against City]. Brighton will want to dominate the ball and we have to be mobile with the way in which we press. I’m sure he will do that tonight. “I think it is always a good test of a team’s character and resilience. We have had some good tests away from home and the lads have come through it. “Home or away, our attitude is to try and play our football and for the most part, give our best.”

07:15 PM GMT

Tottenham out to warm up

07:14 PM GMT

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou speaking to Amazon Prime

Ange Postecoglou speaks on Richarlison's recent return to form 🗣️

07:13 PM GMT

Goals, goals, goals?

Many will think there are guaranteed goals at the Amex tonight. Tottenham have scored 37 goals in 18 games so far and Brighton have scored 34 in the same number of games.

07:04 PM GMT

Udogie back from ban

Whilst Yves Bissouma starts a four-game suspension, Tottenham do have Italian full-back Destiny Udogie back from his own ban.

Back in the team 🙌

06:54 PM GMT

Postecoglou ready

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is hoping to guide his side to three points which would take them into the top four.

06:53 PM GMT

Estupinan back for Brighton

Brighton have Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan available tonight after injury. He has been out injured since early November but is back on the bench for Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

Welcome back to the squad, Pervis! 💙🇪🇨

06:48 PM GMT

Have your say

How do you think tonight’s game will go? Will Brighton secure the victory and leapfrog Newcastle or will Tottenham move into the top four with a win? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

06:43 PM GMT

Visitors arriving

06:37 PM GMT

Full team news

Brighton make four changes from the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last time out.

Simon Adringa and Kaoru Mitoma are both injured, while goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and midfielder Carlos Baleba drop to the bench. Jason Steele starts in goal as James Milner, Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck also come into the starting XI.

Brighton: Steele, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor Julio, Milner, Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Pedro.

Subs: Verbruggen, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Estupinan, Baker-Boaitey, Barrington.

Tottenham make two changes from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton.

Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero is out with a hamstring injury. Italy full-back Destiny Udogie returns from suspension. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns in midfield as Yves Bissouma starts his four-match suspension. Oliver Skipp is not in the matchday squad.

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Gil, Dier, Lo Celso, Phillips, Veliz, Alonso, Donley, Dorrington.

06:31 PM GMT

Tottenham team news

06:30 PM GMT

Brighton team news

06:25 PM GMT

Home side arriving

Brighton are in the building! 👋

06:19 PM GMT

06:05 PM GMT

Match preview

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has confirmed Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra have been ruled out for a number of weeks due to injury. Brighton take on Tottenham tonight and are already without Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Joel Veltman.

“We have more or less 10 injured players, maybe eight but (the other) two players can’t start the game. Mitoma is one of them. We lost Kaoru for around six weeks- four, five, six weeks. Adingra, I think he needs four, five weeks recovery. Tonight, no Mitoma, no Adingra.”

Last time out, Brighton drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace. Afterwards, de Zerbi was full of praise for his youngsters, especially Facundo Buonanotte.

“The young players need time to improve, to progress. If you remember Facundo Buonanotte, two or three months ago, he was different than the Facundo today now.

“I think he is playing with more energy, with a different attitude, with a different mentality. Now I think he feels able to play, to stay in the Premier League, and two months ago, three months ago, I didn’t see the same attitude, the same behaviour.

“I’m really happy for him, because he is a good guy, he has a right spirit, he has the right character to play. I think he can be important.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Argentina centre-half Cristian Romero will miss up to five weeks with an hamstring injury. Romero joins fellow centre-back Micky van de Ven on the sidelines, who is still a few weeks away from returning from his own hamstring injury.

Italy full-back Destiny Udogie is available tonight after returning from a ban but Yves Bissouma will start his own four-game suspension.

Tottenham have had the better of Brighton in recent times; they have won eight of the 12 Premier League meetings. If Tottenham win tonight, it will be their third consecutive win in the league against Brighton.

