'Too leisurely' - Spalletti criticizes Italy team despite win

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has criticized his players after their 2-1 victory against Albania in their Euro 2024 opener and called for a change in attitude.

"Even when we had the chance to manage the game, we were too leisurely and not aggressive enough," the 65-year-old said in Dortmund.

"Sometimes we like ourselves too much. We gain an advantage and don't capitalize on it. We were too careless."

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in European Championship history after 23 seconds to shock the defending champions.

Federico Dimarco's sloppy throw-in led to the goal. "That will teach us a lesson," forward Federico Chiesa said. "We came together and managed to steer the whole thing in a different direction."

The twice European champions hit back through Alessandro Bastoni (11) and Nicolò Barella (16) but could easily have conceded an equalizer in the last minute of the Group B game.

Spalletti added: "We saw a lot of good things, but they have to lead somewhere. If they remain an end in themselves, they're no good."

The coach, in charge since September last year having led Napoli to the Serie A title, remarked: "We thought we were better than we really were in certain situations."

Italy sit second in the group after Spain beat Croatia 3-0. The Azzurri next meet the Spanish on Thursday.

Italy's Nicolo Barella (2nd L) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa