Too Early SEC Football Offensive Stat leaders projections

The dust has cleared from the spring football season, and the big transfers are settling into their new campuses.

And while the season doesn’t start for another three months, it’s never too early to make some predictions.

The Razorbacks have a couple of leaders on offense who lead the SEC in a statistical category. Last season, the Razorbacks’ backfield with KJ Jefferson and Rahiem Sanders was quickly one of the best in the conference. Neither led the SEC, but the production made stood at the top.

The SEC went through many changes, with many leaders from last year now going through mini-camp in the NFL. The SEC statistical leaderboards will look much different between the transfers, coaching changes, and returning starters.

Passing Leader: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) during the second half in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season at South Carolina, Rattler finished fifth in the conference in passing yards but only threw 18 touchdowns. Rattler’s best game came at the end of the season, when he was nearly flawless against Tennesse, throwing for 438 yards, six touchdowns, and completing 81% of his passes. Rattler is returning with his leading receiver and head coach, which should give him a lot more confidence heading into his senior season.

Rushing Leader: Rahiem Sanders, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball during the first half of a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Sanders finished second in the SEC behind freshman Quinshon Judkins last season. Judkins’s production was a surprise, similar to how Sanders shocked the conference with his breakout freshman season. Both will be heavily used in their respective offenses, but can Judkins handle the extra attention from defenses?

Receiving leader: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) gets past TCU Horned Frogs safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s offense will have a new quarterback running the show, more than likely Carson Beck, and like most new quarterbacks, he’ll rely on his tight end. Luckily for Beck, he has the best tight end in the country in his huddle.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire