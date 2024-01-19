Too-early prediction of Michigan football 2024 starting defense

The 2023 college football season hasn’t even been in the books for two full weeks, but with all of the off-field drama taking place across the sport, Michigan football’s national championship win almost feels like it took place months ago.

All eyes are turning to 2024 with teams aggressively hitting the transfer portal with teams losing a ton via the same method as well (such as Alabama). Coaching changes are being made across the board, as well, and while things are far from settled in Ann Arbor with Jim Harbaugh interviewing with NFL teams, we have a pretty good idea of what the starting defense could look like, even now in mid-January.

Here is our too-early prediction of the 2024 Michigan defensive starters.

Outside linebacker

Josaiah Stewart

Opting to come back for his senior season, the transfer from Coastal Carolina showed out in his first year with the Wolverines. Pivotal off the edge in relief of Jaylen Harrell, Stewart made the highlight play at the end of the Rose Bowl against Alabama, pancaking star tackle JC Latham which stifled quarterback Jalen Milroe’s progress on the deciding fourth-down play.

With Stewart back in the fold, Michigan has a proven edge rusher who should prove difficult for opposing offensive linemen.

Nose tackle

Kenneth Grant

A year after showing flashes and being named to The Athletic’s ‘freaks’ list, Grant poved to be Michigan’s version of former Georgia standout Jordan Davis. At times, Grant was unblockable, and he proved his elite speed when he ran down Penn State running back Kaytron Allen as he broke away from the line midway through that Week 11 contest.

With Grant still in the fold, Michigan has an elite talent that doesn’t just clog up run lanes but also is an elite pass rusher from the interior.

Defensive tackle

Mason Graham

Arguably Michigan’s best defender overall, Graham is just as elite as Grant at both clogging run lanes and getting into the offensive backfield. Still just scratching the surface of his potential, the former wrestler has been a stalwart at defensive tackle even in his freshman year. Now entering his third year, expect Graham to be the focal point for opposing offenses in the middle.

Edge rusher

Derrick Moore

Many don’t realize that while Josaiah Stewart made the jaw-dropping play on the fourth down against Alabama, it was Moore who made the game-deciding tackle on Jalen Milroe.

In year two, Moore was just starting to show his potential, and considering defensive coordinator Jesse Minter trusted him to be out there during the most pivotal play of the entire season shows just how far he’s come from his freshman campaign. With Braiden McGregor leaving, this will be Moore’s show on the edge, and he could cement himself as one of the best edge rushers in all of college football, let alone the Big Ten.

Inside linebacker 1

Ernest Hausmann

Hausmann was a key piece to the defense albeit something of a role player in 2023, but with both starting linebackers from last year departing, the former Nebraska linebacker is ready to leap into a starting role. Hausmann played 438 snaps according to PFF and was 22nd in run defense according to the scouting service.

Inside linebacker 2

Jaishawn Barham

Coming to Michigan this offseason via the transfer portal, the former Maryland standout is most recently remembered by securing the final interception of J.J. McCarthy’s college career in Week 12. The two-year starter is a big-bodied linebacker is precise fit for the type of defense that the Wolverines run and should be plug-and-play in replacement for the two departing starters.

Cornerback

Will Johnson

The other player in contention for best defensive standout, Johnson was electric in his first full year as a starter. With huge interceptions against Minnesota, Ohio State, and Washington, the junior-to-be completely locks down one side of the field, coming in as the ninth-best player in the Big Ten in terms of coverage. With Johnson returning, Michigan is set on one side of the field or at least against any team’s top receiver.

Free safety

Rod Moore

Though he appeared destined to head to the NFL, Moore decided to return to Michigan, likely thanks to the ‘Those Who Stay’ fund by Champions Circle. The elite safety was banged up early in the season and took awhile to get reacclimated, but once he did, he shined. Moore had the game-saving play against Ohio State and was beyond solid against both Alabama and Washington in the College Football Playoff.

He will likely split time with Keon Sabb and/or Quinten Johnson (should the latter return).

Strong safety

Makari Paige

An underrated talent who is solid in run support and is a sure tackler, Paige announced his return for his fifth year earlier this week and has been a stalwart at the position the past two seasons. While Quinten Johnson and Zeke Berry could also get involved, Paige will lead the way as one of the quietly best defenders for the Wolverines.

Nickel back

Ja’Den McBurrows

When star nickel Mike Sainristil moved to cornerback due to Will Johnson’s injury, McBurrows came in and there was little drop-off. While it’s not clear that he will secure the role (safety Keon Sabb could also be the starter here), we’ve seen the senior-to-be in the position this year and he thrived.

Cornerback

DJ Waller

Michigan could certainly look to the transfer portal for a more sure thing, but there’s a reason why Waller saw a lot of time early in his freshman year before he sustained an injury. The big-bodied cornerback is prototypical for the scheme and could burst onto the scene in his sophomore season. Jyaire Hill, Myles Pollard, and Kody Jones will also be in contention.

