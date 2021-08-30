When is too early to draft a QB? 'NFL Fantasy Live'
'NFL Fantasy Live' discusses when it is too early to draft a QB. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Saints coach Sean Payton said it was "unrealistic" to think the team would return home from Dallas anytime soon after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana.
Eagles roster tracker: Live updates as Philadelphia cuts down to 53
Last year, Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr played only two games because of a torn pectoral. This year, Barr has missed the entire preseason with a knee injury. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic that Barr can play in Week One. Barr hasn’t practiced since August 6, but Zimmer said today that he’s trending [more]
"I was expecting to feel a lot of backlash and embarrassment, but it's the complete opposite," Biles said. "That's the first time I felt human."
In this week's Football Morning in America column, Peter King examines what J.K. Dobbins' season-ending torn ACL means for the Baltimore Ravens.
Follow along with all of the Patriots' cuts prior to Tuesday's deadline with our 53-man roster tracker.
How long will Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. be out? It depends.
The Philadelphia 76ers receive a B+ grade for their offseason thus far.
The No. 1 overall picked was sharp on Sunday.
Saints QB Jameis Winston led the NFC in passer rating during 2021 preseason
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will be sidelined for at least the start of the regular season.
The Patriots reportedly are waiving rookie wide receiver Tre Nixon ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline.
Vikings TE Tyler Conklin, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier this offseason, said he is all good for Week 1.
The Giants added some veteran depth in a trade with the Bengals for Billy Price. And they may not be done yet.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, now a high-school coach in Nashville, is attempting damage control after a physical altercation with a player.
When former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson went undrafted in April, several teams were interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent, and he cashed in by signing with the Browns and getting a $30,000 signing bonus plus $162,000 of his base salary guaranteed. But that didn’t guarantee him a roster spot. And [more]
The Cowboys owner confirms which "bubble player" will make the team, silver linings from an 0-4 preseason, and Dez Bryant going to a rival? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Is newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew an eventual replacement for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, or neither?
Whether it “put a little chip” on his shoulder or not, Patrick Cantlay wasn’t going to feed the fire after his BMW Championship victory.
From receiver Gunner Olszewski to kicker Quinn Nordin.