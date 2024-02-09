Too-early 2024 Big Ten Conference football game-by-game team predictions

College football is changing dramatically in 2024 with conference realignment and the Big Ten is one of many conferences expanding greatly this upcoming season.

The Big Ten is adding Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and USC to its ranks as it looks to win conference supremacy. Those teams join a collective that boasts reigning national champion Michigan football, an Ohio State team that’s gone all-in to win a national championship in 2024, and a Penn State team that is trying to go from great to elite. And many teams are on the up and coming with Iowa, Wisconsin, and Northwestern both looking to build on 2023, while Indiana and MSU bring in new coaches hoping to find their footing.

Though the games are far away and teams could see big changes before now and fall, here are our too-early predictions for how each team will fare in 2024.

Oregon Ducks

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Predicted conference record: 9-0

Wins: UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington

Losses: None

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 8-1

Wins: MSU, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan

Losses: Oregon

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 7-2

Wins: USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, MSU, Indiana, Northwestern

Losses: Oregon, Ohio State

USC Trojans

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted conference record: 7-2

Wins: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Nebraska

Losses: Michigan, UCLA

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 7-2

Wins: Illinois, UCLA, Wisconsin, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland

Losses: USC, Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 6-3

Wins: Minnesota, MSU, Northwestern, UCLA, Maryland, Nebraska

Losses: Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted conference record: 6-3

Wins: Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota

Losses: USC, Penn State, Oregon

Northwestern Wildcats

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted conference record: 5-4

Wins: Washington, Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Illinois

Losses: Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted conference record: 4-5

Wins: Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers, USC

Losses: Oregon, Nebraska, Penn State, Iowa, Washington

Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 4-5

Wins: MSU, Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers

Losses: Northwestern, USC, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State

Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted conference record: 4-5

Wins: Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers

Losses: Penn State, Michigan, MSU, Oregon, Northwestern

Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 4-5

Wins: Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers

Losses: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan

Washington Huskies

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 3-6

Wins: Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA

Losses: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin, Iowa

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 3-6

Wins: UCLA, Illinois, Rutgers

Losses: Iowa, Michigan, USC, Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin

Indiana Hoosiers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 2-7

Wins: Nebraska, Purdue

Losses: UCLA, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington, MSU, Michigan, Ohio State

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 1-8

Wins: Washington

Losses: Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, MSU

Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Predicted conference record: 0-9

Wins: None

Losses: Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, MSU, Indiana

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire