Too-early 2024 Big Ten Conference football game-by-game team predictions
College football is changing dramatically in 2024 with conference realignment and the Big Ten is one of many conferences expanding greatly this upcoming season.
The Big Ten is adding Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and USC to its ranks as it looks to win conference supremacy. Those teams join a collective that boasts reigning national champion Michigan football, an Ohio State team that’s gone all-in to win a national championship in 2024, and a Penn State team that is trying to go from great to elite. And many teams are on the up and coming with Iowa, Wisconsin, and Northwestern both looking to build on 2023, while Indiana and MSU bring in new coaches hoping to find their footing.
Though the games are far away and teams could see big changes before now and fall, here are our too-early predictions for how each team will fare in 2024.
Oregon Ducks
Predicted conference record: 9-0
Wins: UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington
Losses: None
Ohio State Buckeyes
Predicted conference record: 8-1
Wins: MSU, Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan
Losses: Oregon
Michigan Wolverines
Predicted conference record: 7-2
Wins: USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, MSU, Indiana, Northwestern
Losses: Oregon, Ohio State
USC Trojans
Predicted conference record: 7-2
Wins: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Nebraska
Losses: Michigan, UCLA
Penn State Nittany Lions
Predicted conference record: 7-2
Wins: Illinois, UCLA, Wisconsin, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland
Losses: USC, Ohio State
Iowa Hawkeyes
Predicted conference record: 6-3
Wins: Minnesota, MSU, Northwestern, UCLA, Maryland, Nebraska
Losses: Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers
Predicted conference record: 6-3
Wins: Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota
Losses: USC, Penn State, Oregon
Northwestern Wildcats
Predicted conference record: 5-4
Wins: Washington, Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Illinois
Losses: Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin
UCLA Bruins
Predicted conference record: 4-5
Wins: Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers, USC
Losses: Oregon, Nebraska, Penn State, Iowa, Washington
Maryland Terrapins
Predicted conference record: 4-5
Wins: MSU, Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers
Losses: Northwestern, USC, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State
Illinois Fighting Illini
Predicted conference record: 4-5
Wins: Nebraska, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers
Losses: Penn State, Michigan, MSU, Oregon, Northwestern
Michigan State Spartans
Predicted conference record: 4-5
Wins: Indiana, Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers
Losses: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan
Washington Huskies
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Predicted conference record: 3-6
Wins: Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA
Losses: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin, Iowa
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Predicted conference record: 3-6
Wins: UCLA, Illinois, Rutgers
Losses: Iowa, Michigan, USC, Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin
Indiana Hoosiers
Predicted conference record: 2-7
Wins: Nebraska, Purdue
Losses: UCLA, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington, MSU, Michigan, Ohio State
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Predicted conference record: 1-8
Wins: Washington
Losses: Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, MSU
Purdue Boilermakers
Predicted conference record: 0-9
Wins: None
Losses: Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, MSU, Indiana