Too-early 2023 Big Ten football power rankings

The 2022 college football season came to a close last week, when Georgia resoundingly defeated TCU, 65-7. The Big Ten had two representatives in the College Football Playoff semifinals — Michigan and Ohio State — yet both lost close games in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively.

Meanwhile, Penn State handily beat Utah in the Rose Bowl, and Wisconsin took down Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Minnesota beat Syracuse, Maryland beat NC State, Iowa beat Kentucky, while Illinois and Purdue lost their matchups. Indiana, MSU, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Nebraska did not play in bowl games.

But, 2023 is a new season and anything can happen. Here are our way-too-early power rankings for next year, which will be revised again during spring ball.

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

There’s no reason to think that Michigan won’t be the likely Big Ten champion for the third-straight year. The Wolverines return many of their top playmakers, including QB J.J. McCarthy, RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, TE Colston Loveland, LG Trevor Keegan, CB Will Johnson, LB Junior Colson, and many more. Though there’s some attrition, the maize and blue were very active in the transfer portal, bringing in instant-impact players like DE Josaiah Stewart, TE AJ Barner, and three potential starters along the offensive line.

The only question, at the moment, is head coach Jim Harbaugh’s status. But assuming he returns, with Ohio State at home and another nonconference schedule with three Group of 5 programs, the Wolverines conceivably should enter Week 13 either undefeated or with one loss.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

At the time of this writing, QB C.J. Stroud has not yet announced whether he’s heading to the NFL or inexplicably returning to school for another year. It’s assumed he’s NFL-bound, and if that’s the case, the Buckeyes have the unfortunate circumstance of having to break in another quarterback. RBs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson return, as does star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. which provides some offensive firepower. Yet, there still needs to be some work done on the defensive side of the ball, especially considering how things ended in the regular season finale in Columbus against rival Michigan.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Nittany Lions are set up for the future with the two young running backs — Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen — returning. Hopes are high at the quarterback position with Drew Allar taking over the reins from Sean Clifford, and the defense is increasingly loaded. Penn State gets Michigan at home, but has to face Ohio State on the road. There’s a solid chance that the momentum from the OSU game forward carries into 2023, but is PSU on the same level as Michigan and Ohio State at this juncture?

Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Maryland took a big step forward in 2022 and could continue to rise in 2023. The defense got a lot better, but still isn’t in the same stratosphere as its fellow compatriots in the Big Ten East. Still, with Taulia Tagovailoa coming back for another year, anything is possible for a Terrapins team that finished 8-5. It’s time to take the next step.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This may be some level of projection considering how much Illinois is losing this offseason. Gone will be QB Tommy DeVito, RB Chase Brown, and CB Devon Witherspoon, but now-third-year head coach Bret Bielema appears to have the Illini trending in the right direction. Through a power run game and stodgy defensive front, even with lesser talent than a lot of its competitors, Illinois was able to be one of the most improved teams in the country, let alone the conference.

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wisconsin could have a complete about-shift this year with Luke Fickell leading the charge. While you’d think he would be the ideal candidate to continue the Barry Alvarez-style of play, he brought in North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to revitalize that side of the ball. With a bevy of incoming transfers, could the Badgers suddenly be a high-flying team or will it take a year or two to take ahold?

Minnesota Golden Gophers

David Berding/Getty Images

Tanner Morgan is finally departing after his 160th year with the program, and Mo Ibrahim’s time with the program is also done. Yet, PJ Fleck’s squad is tough and stout up front on both sides of the ball, and even when it appears it’s set to take a step back, it usually doesn’t. The Gophers very well could be the team to beat in the West, and probably should be above the others in the division here in our power rankings — but the personnel losses certainly hurt.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Iowa has been as active as anyone in the NCAA transfer portal, bringing in QB Cade McNamara and TE Erick All from Michigan to revitalize its moribund offense. Jack Campbell is done, but there’s still a lot to like on the defensive side of the ball. Still, we’re unsure that the offense will take that much of a step forward until we see OC Brian Ferentz actually find a way to be a little more creative.

Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

MSU showed fight even while going 5-7 last year. Though there are a lot of unknowns on both sides of the ball, the Spartans should be better in 2023 than this past year. Keon Coleman started to break out at wide receiver for MSU last year, and with transfer portal additions — as usual — there’s no telling what Michigan State will do this coming season.

Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Regime changes are always difficult to project, especially with Purdue moving on from offensive mastermind Jeff Brohm with defensive guru Ryan Walters. It will be interesting to see if the high-flying offense remains or if Purdue will change its identity completely. But, by virtue of being in the West, anything can happen.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Nebraska had one of the splashier hires this offseason with Matt Rhule coming aboard after a mediocre stint with the Carolina Panthers. However, Rhule did an exemplary job turning around Temple and then Baylor, and there’s no reason why the same can’t happen in Lincoln. But, the big question is, does he have the playmakers to make it happen in year one?

Indiana Hoosiers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Connor Bazelak experiment ended after just one year, with the QB heading to Bowling Green. Indiana became more run-heavy in the latter part of the season and added former Wake Forest and Michigan RB Christian Turner to the mix. Tom Allen had the program moving in the right direction before 2021, so the question is, can he get it back together after a disappointing past two years?

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

At times, it appeared that Rutgers was turning the corner and they were the type of team no one wanted to play, but after starting out strong, the Scarlet Knights fell apart, yet again, down the stretch. The offense can’t seem to find much rhythm while the defense tends to be one of the better units in the conference. But, against the big boys, the Scarlet Knights aren’t even in the same league — even if they technically are.

Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Isaiah Hole

After beating Nebraska in Week 0, Northwestern didn’t win another Big Ten game, and it’s difficult to see the path forward here. Pat Fitzgerald has tended to do more with less, but the past two years have been bad for the Wildcats. The only thing perhaps playing a role here is added experience and the element of surprise.

