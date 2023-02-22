Too-early 2023 Big Ten football game-by-game predictions by team

Spring ball is kicking off for most teams, and if it hasn’t already, it’s on the horizon. All eyes are now off the rearview mirror and onto the horizon with 2023 approaching.

There are a lot of questions across the Big Ten Conference, in the final season before USC and UCLA join the fray. Will Michigan football be able to win a third-straight championship, especially with most its talent coming back? How will Ohio State acclimate to a new quarterback? Same with Penn State? Can MSU rebound after a tough 2022 campaign? How will Wisconsin, Nebraska and Purdue fare with new head coaches? Can Rutgers turn the corner? How about Indiana and Northwestern?

With all of that in mind, here is how we’re predicting each game to go for every Big Ten team in 2023, at least before things get truly established in spring ball.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Toledo – W

Sept. 9 — at Kansas – W

Sept. 16 — Penn State – L

Sept. 23 — Florida Atlantic – W

Sept. 30 — at Purdue – W

Oct. 7 — Nebraska – W

Oct. 14 — at Maryland – L

Oct. 21 — Wisconsin – L

Nov. 4 — at Minnesota – W

Nov. 11 — Indiana – W

Nov. 18 — at Iowa – L

Nov. 25 — Northwestern – W

Final record: 8-4

Indiana Hoosiers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Ohio State – L

Sept. 9 — Indiana State – W

Sept. 16 — Louisville (Indianapolis) – L

Sept. 23 — Akron – W

Sept. 30 — at Maryland – L

Oct. 14 — at Michigan – L

Oct. 21 — Rutgers – W

Oct. 28 — at Penn State – L

Nov. 4 — Wisconsin – L

Nov. 11 — at Illinois – L

Nov. 18 — Michigan State – L

Nov. 25 — at Purdue – W

Final record: 4-8

Iowa Hawkeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Utah State – W

Sept. 9 — at Iowa State – W

Sept. 16 — Western Michigan – W

Sept. 23 — at Penn State – L

Sept. 30 — Michigan State – W

Oct. 7 — Purdue – W

Oct. 14 — at Wisconsin – L

Oct. 21 — Minnesota – W

Nov. 4 — at Northwestern – W

Nov. 11 — Rutgers – W

Nov. 18 — Illinois – W

Nov. 24 — at Nebraska – W

Final record: 10-2

Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Towson – W

Sept. 9 — Charlotte – W

Sept. 16 — Virginia – W

Sept. 23 — at Michigan State – W

Sept. 30 — Indiana – W

Oct. 7 — at Ohio State – L

Oct. 14 — Illinois – W

Oct. 28 — at Northwestern – W

Nov. 4 — Penn State – L

Nov. 11 — at Nebraska – L

Nov. 18 — Michigan – L

Nov. 25 — at Rutgers – W

Final record: 8-4

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — East Carolina – W

Sept. 9 — UNLV – W

Sept. 16 — Bowling Green – W

Sept. 23 — Rutgers – W

Sept. 30 — at Nebraska – W

Oct. 7 — at Minnesota – W

Oct. 14 — Indiana – W

Oct. 21 — at Michigan State – W

Nov. 4 — Purdue – W

Nov. 11 — at Penn State – W

Nov. 18 — at Maryland – W

Nov. 25 — Ohio State – W

Final record: 12-0

Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Central Michigan – W

Sept. 9 — Richmond – W

Sept. 16 — Washington – L

Sept. 23 — Maryland – L

Sept. 30 — at Iowa – L

Oct. 14 — at Rutgers – W

Oct. 21 — Michigan – L

Oct. 28 — at Minnesota – W

Nov. 4 — Nebraska – W

Nov. 11 — at Ohio State – L

Nov. 18 — at Indiana – W

Nov. 25 — Penn State – L

Final record: 6-6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31 — Nebraska – W

Sept. 9 — Eastern Michigan – W

Sept. 16 — at North Carolina – L

Sept. 23 — at Northwestern – W

Sept. 30 — Louisiana – W

Oct. 7 — Michigan – L

Oct. 21 — at Iowa – L

Oct. 28 — Michigan State – L

Nov. 4 — Illinois – L

Nov. 11 — at Purdue – W

Nov. 18 — at Ohio State – L

Nov. 25 — Wisconsin – L

Final record: 6-6

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Aug. 31 — at Minnesota – L

Sept. 9 — at Colorado – W

Sept. 16 — Northern Illinois – W

Sept. 23 — Louisiana Tech – W

Sept. 30 — Michigan – L

Oct. 7 — at Illinois – L

Oct. 21 — Northwestern – W

Oct. 28 — Purdue – W

Nov. 4 — at Michigan State – L

Nov. 11 — Maryland – W

Nov. 18 — at Wisconsin – L

Nov. 24 — Iowa – L

Final record: 6-6

Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — at Rutgers – L

Sept. 9 — UTEP – W

Sept. 16 — at Duke – L

Sept. 23 — Minnesota – L

Sept. 30 — Penn State – L

Oct. 7 — Howard – W

Oct. 21 — at Nebraska – L

Oct. 28 — Maryland – L

Nov. 4 — Iowa – L

Nov. 11 — at Wisconsin – L

Nov. 18 — Purdue – L

Nov. 25 — at Illinois – L

Final record: 2-10

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — at Indiana – W

Sept. 9 — Youngstown State – W

Sept. 16 — Western Kentucky – W

Sept. 23 — at Notre Dame – L

Oct. 7 — Maryland – W

Oct. 14 — at Purdue – W

Oct. 21 — Penn State – W

Oct. 28 — at Wisconsin – W

Nov. 4 — at Rutgers – W

Nov. 11 — Michigan State – W

Nov. 18 — Minnesota – W

Nov. 25 — at Michigan – L

Final record: 10-2

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — West Virginia – W

Sept. 9 — Delaware – W

Sept. 16 — at Illinois – W

Sept. 23 — Iowa – W

Sept. 30 — at Northwestern – W

Oct. 14 — UMass – W

Oct. 21 — at Ohio State – L

Oct. 28 — Indiana – W

Nov. 4 — at Maryland – W

Nov. 11 — Michigan – L

Nov. 18 — Rutgers – W

Nov. 25 — Michigan State – W

Final record: 10-2

Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Fresno State – W

Sept. 9 — at Virginia Tech – L

Sept. 16 — Syracuse – W

Sept. 23 — Wisconsin – L

Sept. 30 — Illinois – L

Oct. 7 — at Iowa – L

Oct. 14 — Ohio State – L

Oct. 28 — at Nebraska – L

Nov. 4 — at Michigan – L

Nov. 11 — Minnesota – L

Nov. 18 — at Northwestern – W

Nov. 25 — Indiana – W

Final record: 4-8

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Northwestern – W

Sept. 9 — Temple – W

Sept. 16 — Virginia Tech – W

Sept. 23 — at Michigan – L

Sept. 30 — Wagner – W

Oct. 7 — at Wisconsin – L

Oct. 14 — Michigan State – L

Oct. 21 — at Indiana – L

Nov. 4 — Ohio State – L

Nov. 11 — at Iowa – L

Nov. 18 — at Penn State – L

Nov. 25 — Maryland – L

Final record: 4-8

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Sept. 2 — Buffalo – W

Sept. 9 — at Washington – L

Sept. 16 — Georgia Southern – W

Sept. 23 — at Purdue – W

Oct. 7 — Rutgers – W

Oct. 14 — Iowa – W

Oct. 21 — at Illinois – W

Oct. 28 — Ohio State – L

Nov. 4 — at Indiana – W

Nov. 11 — Northwestern – W

Nov. 18 — Nebraska – W

Nov. 25 — at Minnesota – W

Final record: 10-2

