(Too) Bold Predictions: Mitch Trubisky goes over 300 yards and the Bears get tricky

J.J. Stankevitz:

1. Mitch Trubisky will throw for 300 yards.

Trubisky hasn't hit the 300-yard mark since January's wild card loss to the Eagles, and hasn't eclipsed it in the regular season since last year's meeting with the Lions at Soldier Field. But the Lions' pass defense is bad, allowing 288 yards and a ton of explosive plays per game. This is a great opportunity for Nagy and Trubisky to get right, and a few deep balls off play action should do the trick (that Detroit is depleted at safety should help too).





2. Eddie Jackson will get his first and second interceptions of the season.

Matthew Stafford's penchant for taking shots downfield might just be what the doctor ordered for Jackson, who had six interceptions in 2018 but has none through the first half of 2019. Teams are shying away from taking shots in Jackson's vicinity, yes, but Stafford's trust in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones downfield will outweigh that...and Jackson will make him pay.



Cam Ellis:

1. Leonard Floyd will score the first touchdown of the game.

Floyd's strong game against Philadelphia got swept up in all the panic of a four game losing streak. He's having another divisive season – he doesn't impact games in the way you'd hope a former top-10 pick would, but the analytics say he's a productive player, and you can never have too much good pass rushing. If Matt Stafford ends up playing, the Lions are going to give him 35-40 throws, so the Bears' pass rush is going to get their chances. Floyd gets a lot of one-on-one looks because teams are busy doubling, chipping, and holding Khalil Mack. A first quarter scoop-and-score sets the tone for a dominant day on defense.





2. Nagy goes back to being weird in the red zone

There were multiple points this week when the coach talked about the challenges of staying upbeat, and Nagy's "Be You" routine is taking serious heat for the first time in his Bears' tenure. They're desperate for a win, and what better way to win back some good press then by running some good ol' 2018 trickery in the red zone. Getting a defensive player a touchdown would go a long way towards showing the necessary appreciation for needing them to play 40 minutes a game. The Bears are desperately looking for a singluar spark that they can rally around, and this would be the perfect moment for it.



