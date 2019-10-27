(Too) Bold Predictions: Another Eddy Piñeiro walkoff, and the end of the Trubisky era?

(Too) Bold Predictions aims to take nuanced, well-researched information and use it to make wildly improbable predictions. Analysis!

J.J. Stankevitz :

1. Eddy Pineiro will hit a walk-off field goal.

My official score prediction is 17-16 Bears, so how about we spice it up with Pineiro hitting a game-winning 48-yard field goal? We'll say this will be one of those games where the Bears' offense sputters, but Mitch Trubisky hits a last-second throw to Allen Robinson to set up a Pineiro game-winner. The season is saved, again, for the moment.





2. Eddie Jackson gets his first interception...and his second.

Philip Rivers is an exceedingly smart quarterback who knows how to get the ball out on time to his receivers, even if a lot of his throws seem to flutter in the air. Remember what Nick Foles did to the Bears in the wild card game last year, and remember how many of those passes you probably thought Jackson could've picked off had he played? That's what'll happen on Sunday. The Bears need their best players to step up, and the rangy, ballhawking Jackson will do just that in picking off two of those floating Rivers passes on Sunday.



Cam Ellis:

1. Tarik Cohen scores twice.

Everyone and their mom (literally - my mom texted me about it) knows Matt Nagy's going to commit to the run on Sunday. That means San Diego (I know, whatever) is going to keep an eye on David Montgomery all day, right? You'd think. Cohen somehow had 9 catches last game (for less than 20 yards), and if we're going to take away some sort of positive, it's that Cohen and Trubisky are maybe on the same page? IDK. The Chargers are going to give Trubisky some of those throws to see if he can beat them with it, so, we'll say he beats them with it.





2. Sunday only makes the calls to bench Trubisky louder.

This is admittedly the darkest (Too) Bold Prediction yet, but they can't all predict record-setting performances from Bears players. Earlier this week Matt Nagy said he wouldn't consider making an in-game switch, but if Trubisky comes out with another dud, Nagy's going to be facing the toughest decision of his NFL career in the next coming days. A lot riding on a 12p.m. game against an AFC West opponent!



