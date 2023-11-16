Tony White nominated for The Broyles Award

A Nebraska assistant football coach has been nominated for a postseason award. Defensive coordinator Tony White has been named as a nominee for the Broyles Award.

The Broyles Award honors college football’s top assistant coaches since 1996. The award committee named the nominees for the award on Monday afternoon.

We are proud to announce the 2023 Broyles Award nominees! Congratulations to our 57 nominees – you are part of an elite group of assistant coaches. We look forward to revealing this year’s semi-finalists and finalists and the winner at the Award Ceremony on December 5th.

White is in his first season at Nebraska after having spent the three previous seasons at Syracuse. He got his start as a coach at his alma mater, UCLA as a grad assistant.

He spent significant time at San Diego State, where he learned under former head coach Rocky Long. No Nebraska assistant has ever won The Broyles Award.

The award will be given away on Tuesday, December 5th, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire