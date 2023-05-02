Tony’s Take: Welcome to the business of college football

It has been a while since Buffaloes fans have seen consistent winning football in Boulder. After the 1-11 campaign Colorado produced last season, fans were looking for a major shake-up, and athletic director Rick George delivered by hiring head coach Deion Sanders.

But, followers of the Buffs are also getting a taste of the business side of sports. Some fans have expressed shock at the number of players who have hit the transfer portal, especially in the past week or so since the spring game.

To everyone surprised: you haven’t been paying attention.

As Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede pointed out, Sanders has been warning us since the start of his tenure.

There are still folks in my notifications that are surprised by the recent roster movement in Boulder. Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders was transparent from the beginning… I don't know how he could have been clearer about his post-spring ball intentions –> pic.twitter.com/xZn6QmP2fc — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) April 26, 2023

Are there players who’ve left Boulder that I believe could’ve helped next season’s squad? Sure, but the Colorado coaching staff is bringing in their guys.

Will it work? Who knows, but what I do know is that after a 1-11 season, it had to happen. Sanders and his staff were brought in to win and to do it their way. Because of that, CU fans are getting reintroduced to the business side of college football.

