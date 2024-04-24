Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ win against Western Carolina

No. 3 Tennessee (34-7, 12-6 SEC) improved to 27-2 at home in 2024 on Tuesday. The Vols defeated Western Carolina (21-17, 6-6 SoCon), 12-4, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee has scored double-digit runs in each of its last six midweek games.

Billy Amick, Blake Burke and Reese Chapman recorded a multi-hit game for the Vols against Western Carolina. Burke extended his program record hit streak to 31 games.

Andrew Behnke (2-0) earned his second win of the season after pitching two inning in relief. He totaled three strikeouts.

Following the Vols’ win against Western Carolina on Tuesday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

