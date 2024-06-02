Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ win against Indiana

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (52-11) advanced to the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional after defeating No. 3 seed Indiana (33-25-1), 12-6, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee will play the winner between the Hoosiers and Southern Miss on Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello discussed the Vols’ win against Indiana on Saturday.

“I thought the guys did a good job of grinding out at-bats,” Vitello said. “(Drew) Beam was outstanding, and it was as good as he’s thrown the ball to start a game. Then there were some long innings on offense or their offense being good, but we just hit a couple of speedbumps. We went with our gut, and the biggest part and factor of the game was how well (Andrew) Behnke threw the ball, which was outstanding for us.

“That’s the nature of a tournament. It’s not going to be conventional or pretty, but what you’re looking to do is put yourself in a better position for whatever the next day is. Obviously, the day for us tomorrow is Sunday. We’ll see what happens between two great programs tomorrow before us.”

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball defeats Indiana in Knoxville Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire