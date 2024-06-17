Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ win against North Carolina

No. 1 seed Tennessee (57-12) remains undefeated in the College World Series after defeating No. 4 seed North Carolina (48-15), 6-1, on Sunday.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media and discussed the Vols’ win.

“Two good lineups that are very dangerous, but runs were at a premium tonight for a few different reasons,” Vitello said. “One was the defense, was outstanding on both sides, and there were also some balls that were stung that defenders were in a position to make a play on. Glad we were to get it done for a lot of reasons. The last time we were in that dugout Drew (Beam) pitched really well for us but he pitched even better tonight. We just followed his lead, and he helped put us out front which is what you want your starter to do, and fortunate to win.

“Every team in that league is good, but North Carolina had as much success as anybody in it. They had kind of been a force of nature, and still are capable of being that with all that had gone on, so I think it says a lot for our guys to come out and have the focus they did after a pretty emotional win. There is a separator day in there, so kudos to our players for that.”

