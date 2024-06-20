Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ win against Florida State

Tennessee (58-12, 22-8 SEC) defeated Florida State (49-17, 17-12 ACC), 7-2, on Wednesday to remain undefeated in the College World Series.

Tennessee advances to the College World Series championship series.

Seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello recapped the Vols’ win.

“I’m still trying to grasp what happened,” Vitello said. “We got hustle and bustle there with you all putting on three games. Thank goodness it’s going fairly well. Three games in one day is tough, but heck of a time in Omaha, and us being the sandwich game, it’s one of the weirdest games I’ve ever been a part of. Maybe we came out of the winning end because we have one of the weirdest pitchers I’ve ever been around in Zander (Sechrist), and he threw the ball really well and led us into the battle the way he should.

“Both teams struck a bunch of balls very well. Both teams made great defensive plays and both teams have explosive lineups that leave you on the edge of your seat, at least where I was standing. Hopefully the fans felt that way too and got their money’s worth. If you were a Florida State fan, you obviously got your money’s worth all year long, in particular the year that it was for them, remembering a legend as their former coach.”

