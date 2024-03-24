Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ series win versus Ole Miss

No. 7 Tennessee (21-4, 3-3 SEC) defeated Ole Miss (17-8, 3-3 SEC), 15-4 in seven innings, on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Sunday’s contest ended in a run-rule decision and Tennessee won the three-game series against the Rebels, 2-1.

Nate Snead (5-1) pitched 4.2 innings in relief and recorded six strikeouts. He totaled 80 pitches, including 57 strikes, against 20 batters.

Tennessee totaled 13 hits in the contest, including five home runs (Billy Amick, Dean Curley, Dylan Dreiling, Christian Moore and Kavares Tears).

Following Tennessee’s series win on Sunday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

