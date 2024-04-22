Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ series win at Kentucky

No. 3 Tennessee (33-7, 12-6 SEC) won its fifth Southeastern Conference series during the 2024 season on Sunday.

The Vols completed a series win at No. 5 Kentucky (31-7, 15-3 SEC) with a 13-11 victory. The Wildcats won the series opener, while Tennessee was victorious in the final two contests.

Tennessee will next play on Tuesday against Western Carolina. First pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and the contest can be watched on SEC Network+.

Following the series finale on Sunday between the Vols and Wildcats, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello recapped Tennessee’s win. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

