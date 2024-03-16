Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ series opening win at Alabama

No. 6 Tennessee (18-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 12 Alabama (15-3, 0-1 SEC), 11-3, Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to open Southeastern Conference play.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Friday’s win is Tennessee’s 17th consecutive, the second-longest streak in program history. The Vols’ program record for a win streak is 23 games during the 2022 season.

Game No. 2 between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday and will be televised by SEC Network. Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).

Following Tennessee’s win at Alabama on Friday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire