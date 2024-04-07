Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ run-rule win at Auburn

No. 4 Tennessee (25-6, 6-5 SEC) tied the three-game series at Auburn (18-12, 2-9 SEC) on Saturday. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The Vols defeated Auburn, 12-2 in seven innings, at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Tennessee hit six home runs in the contest: Dalton Bargo (2), Blake Burke (1), Dylan Dreiling (2) and Christian Moore (1). Saturday’s contest was the first this season in which the Vols had two players hit multiple home runs in the same game.

Following the Vols’ run-rule win in game No. 2 at Auburn on Saturday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. His media availability can be watched below.

