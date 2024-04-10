Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ run-rule win against Alabama A&M

No. 4 Tennessee (26-6, 7-5 SEC) defeated Alabama A&M (5-25, 3-9 SWAC), 20-2 in seven innings, on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee improved to 9-0 in midweek games this season, including five run-rule wins. The Vols have outscored opponents, 101-19, in midweek games.

Sophomore JJ Garcia (1-0) earned his first career win for the Vols on Tuesday. He pitched one inning in relief and recorded two strikeouts against three Alabama A&M batters.

Following Tennessee’s run-rule win against Alabama A&M on Tuesday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire